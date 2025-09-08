Once You Can Do This One Very Uncomfortable Thing, The Universe Will Send You Your Person

Finding love can sometimes feel like a losing battle. We constantly hear that it's all about timing, your person will come when you're least expecting it, and as long as you're focusing on yourself, everything will eventually fall into place. However, sometimes the real block comes from yourself.

In a TikTok video, relationship expert Hannah Sophia pointed out that for The Universe to send you your soulmate, you must sit with yourself and come to a painful realization about your past relationships. Only when you're truly ready will that perfect person cross your path.

Advertisement

Once you realize your role in your past relationship failings, The Universe will send you your person.

"I have a theory that your person will come into your life once you have the sobering realization that you are not only the common denominator but also the problem in all of your past failed relationships," Sophia pointed out at the beginning of her video.

She explained that two things can be true, meaning that your past partners may have been toxic, cheaters, or even narcissistic, but at the same time, you must recognize and come to terms with the fact that you might've been unconsciously attracted to those kinds of people. While it may not be your circumstances now, at one point, you were actively choosing people who might've just been emotionally unavailable.

Advertisement

#relationshipadvice ♬ original sound - Hannah Sophia @theroadtohannah_ It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me! No, but seriously, it’s honestly so relieving when you realize that you are the problem because it means that you can do the work to fix it and not spend your time waiting for someone else to change… because when you shift and change, they will too. #relationships

Until you're able to really sit with yourself and analyze the parts of yourself that were drawn to bad partners, your perfect partner won't be available. Once you accept your part in the past relationships you've had, then The Universe will send you someone that you deserve and who deserves you.

You must learn from the mistakes of your past relationships before you can meet your forever person.

"Now this is not to say that their behavior is excusable or okay by any means, and I wanna come back to the idea that two things can be true at the same time," Sophia continued. "Which means that while we can acknowledge that yes, their behavior is a reflection of them, your part of the equation is also to look at the patterns."

Advertisement

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Sophia insisted that people really have to examine and pick apart the characteristics that led to being attracted to that person in the first place. Until you're able to get to that place, the pattern won't shift.

"What you'll see is that while you might have been a victim of these different circumstances and situations throughout your life, you are continuing to keep yourself in your victimhood, hanging on to the emotional weight of that old story, not giving yourself the opportunity to heal and release it."

Advertisement

It can be difficult to sit with yourself and examine your own behaviors and patterns, which is essentially the reason why you haven't been able to find a healthy and secure love. But it's all about facing those difficult truths and being able to release the old version of you that craved an unstable, emotionally unavailable kind of love.

You don't want to keep choosing the wrong people, and if you aren't able to do so, The Universe won't feel inclined to send someone your way because you're just not ready for them. You have to create space within yourself to finally find the one. It means being able to see the warning signs early and leaving because you know you deserve better.

It's all about recognizing the patterns within yourself and taking the initiative to break them so you can set yourself up for a love that lasts.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.