8 Old-School Ways To Make Someone Fall For You

By Debra Macleod — Updated on Feb 07, 2023
Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock
Modern men and women are basically clueless about how to behave on a first date.
Men are convinced that all women are crazy, while women lament that all men are jerks.
Since neither of those statements is true, perhaps both genders need to stop blaming each other and start improving their own behavior instead.
After all, if you want to attract a quality person, you need to behave like a quality person.
During a recent radio interview, I said off-the-cuff that men should date a woman like it's 1940. No texting, no swearing, no "meet-ya-there," no going Dutch, no hats on backward.
My tirade led me to an amusingly vintage, yet timelessly valuable, 1946 video on dating etiquette.
Although filmed for teenagers going to a prom, the advice is equally beneficial to adults trying to navigate the "grown-up" dating world.
RELATED: The Surprising Dating Advice That Gets Real Results
Here are eight old-school ways to make someone fall for you:
1. Look dignified for your date
Men, that means pulling up your pants all the way, leaving your skin-tight Affliction T-shirt in your dresser, shaving or trimming your beard, and removing your hat and sunglasses. Women, that means no plunging necklines or half-shirts, and go easy on the make-up.
If your mother didn't tell you to not dress like a player or a prostitute, I'm telling you now.
There are classier ways to show off that great body you've worked so hard for.
RELATED: 12 Things Women Wear That Men Can't Help But Love
2. Use your manners
Act like a gentleman or a lady. Don't text your friends in your date's company. Don't flirt with the server. Don't ogle other women.
Don't apply lipstick at the dinner table. Don't forget to say please and thank you.
Men, feel free to help a woman with her jacket, pull out her chair, and place her order with the server (or at least let her order first). It's not cheesy, it's chivalrous.
3. Be natural
There's no need to dazzle your date with fun facts or fascinating conversations. Sharing a funny story about your little sister or crazy parents doesn't make you uncool, it makes you sound like a real person.
RELATED: 5 Subtle Ways To Show Confidence On The First Date
4. Remember that money matters
Men, this one is for you. Pay for the first few dates.
After that, you can begin to graciously accept a contribution from your date. If she doesn't offer to contribute by the third date—or doesn't thank you for paying—find someone else to spend your money on.
5. Leave your baggage at home
Don't talk about other partners. Ever. Your date wants to feel that she or he is special, not just the rebound from your last failed relationship.
RELATED: 100 Great First Date Questions And Conversation Starters
6. Clean your car
Men, this one's also for you. Wash your car, inside and out, and then use it to pick up your date at her door and deliver her home.
For extra points, show up at her door with flowers. If she doesn't break into a smile and swoon at this sweet but forgotten tradition, there's something wrong with her.
7. Be humble
Don't have too high an opinion of yourself or act like your date is "lucky" to be with you. There's no reason to talk about how women find you attractive or how men are intimidated by your brilliance. We get it. You're awesome.
Just know that there's a fine line between sexy self-confidence and sickening over-confidence.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: People With These 3 Personality Traits Are The Most Irresistible
8. Exercise sexual modesty
Ladies, this one is for you. And you're not going to like it.
The fact is, a quality man will have a low opinion of a woman who gives her body to a man she barely knows.
You can justify or rationalize it any way you want by talking about gender equality and double standards, but that doesn't change the fact that he's assuming a lot about your character by your sexual behavior.
Hang on to your feminine mystique. If he's a guy you want to keep, keep your clothes on at least until the relationship is a committed and exclusive one.
RELATED: The Smoking-Hot Reason You Shouldn't Hook Up On The First Date
More for You:
Debra Macleod, B.A., J.D. is a relationship author, coach, and marital mediator.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at The Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.