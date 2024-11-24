12 Old-Fashioned Date Ideas Even Gen-Z Will Love

The holiday season is for kids, right? Well, maybe not. For Gen-Z members looking to prioritize mental health in their relationship, the holiday season produces ample time, space, and just the right energy to ramp up the romance and strengthen their bond. As a couple during the winter holidays, it is best to make the most of this time of giving to build a better connection.

Here are twelve old-fashioned date ideas even Gen-Z will love:

1. Take a walk in the park

Getting a little exercise and some fresh air without screens or devices will enhance your romantic connection and give you time together in the moment. A study published in the Environmental Science & Technology Journal shows that exercise in the presence of nature leads to positive short—and long-term health outcomes.

2. Go ice skating

foto_and_video via Shutterstock

Fun, non-competitive physical activities will get your blood, and your love, pumping more vigorously. A little bonus is the hugs you share after one of you falls and needs a little pick-up.

3. Sip hot chocolate by the fire

The cognitive effects of chocolate are still being researched, as shown by a study in Nutrition Reviews. Still, there is no denying the relaxing and bonding effect of sharing a hot chocolate cuddled up by a warm fire.

4. Rent a cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway

A study in The Behavioral Sciences Journal supports how spending time in nature is relaxing and restorative, which creates the perfect background for some up close and personal time together.

5. Share a dessert by candlelight

Sweets for your sweety accompanied by the soft glow of a candle's flame are sure to ignite your feelings of closeness. The Personality & Social Psychology Bulletin says, "Experiences of closeness in romantic relationships are associated with heightened levels of relational well-being and mental health."

6. Cook a meal together

Mladen Mitrinovic via Shutterstock

Cooking together is a fun activity that is also nurturing. Nothing says, "I love you" quite like taking care of each other basic needs. Though the cost of food is skyrocketing, spending the time and money to prepare food together is a bonding experience.

7. Have a leisurely breakfast in bed

Breakfast in bed can be a great way to start a leisurely day of loving each other. Just watch out for those crumbs on the sheets, please.

8. Spend the evening at the theatre

Attending a live play or a popular film will give you a chance for closeness without the need for chit-chat. Then, when the show is done, you will have a lot to talk about from the story you have watched.

9. Take a drive to nowhere in particular

Stop whenever inspired to enjoy the scenery. Pick a direction and go, there is no need for an itinerary.

10. Park in a secluded spot

Maruco via Shutterstock

Be sure to have lots of blankets and gaze at the stars. Think about it: you probably have a few extra days off work between December 25th and New Year's Day. The pace often slows down once the work and family obligations are out of the way, and you notice everyone is feeling merrier and bright, generous and loving. During the holidays, conditions are ripe to create a more exciting love life where both of you can thrive.

You'll notice most of these suggestions don't cost a lot of money. The truth is, the most romantic thing you can do with your partner is to give each other undivided attention. That gift is priceless. The holiday season is all about giving, so give your heart and you will feel truly blessed.

Lisa L. Payne is a life transitions coach, motivational speaker, and author of the book, What If They Knew? Secrets of an Impressive Woman.