6 Types Of People No Parent Ever Wants Their Kid To Date

One of the scariest parts of being a parent is watching your child get old enough to start dating.

Parents just want their kids to be happy, but they're fully aware of all the heartbreaks that come with relationships. Even if they've raised a child with a good head on their shoulders, there are certain types of people no parent ever wants their adult child bringing home.

Types of people no parent wants their child dating as an adult

1. Someone irresponsible

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Parents want their kids to be responsible and independent, knowing one day those skills will allow them to care for themselves and a potential partner. But if their child's partner is irresponsible, a parent will catastrophize on how that relationship is going to go.

They don't want their child having to deal with emotional immaturity when they should be old enough to handle their responsibilities. Each person in a family may have different values, but they can all agree when their child's partner is unlikable because of their carelessness.

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2. Someone with incompatible values

When their adult child brings a partner home for the first time, some parents may be shocked to find that there are so many differences between that person and their family. Parents probably imagine their children's partner to be someone who would fit right in, so when it's a person that's the opposite, it's shocking.

Modern relationships look a lot different than older, traditional ones. People fall in love with someone who has differing religious beliefs and cultural backgrounds, after all. But if a couple's values aren't in sync, it can cause problems down the road, and that's not something parents want to deal with the fallout of.

3. Someone controlling

Parents know their children better than anyone, despite what their partner may think. So, parents can sniff out when something in their adult child's relationship just isn't right.

If their kid is dating someone controlling or manipulative, they immediately notice the signs. No parent ever wants their child to be in this position or go through this kind of pain.

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4. Someone disrespectful

Respect is something every parent wants to instill in their child, and it affects the types of relationships their kids have as adults. Relationships require respect on both sides, so when there is none, there's a power imbalance.

Parents tend to see issues like disrespect clearer than their children. Often, their kids will think that it's not a big deal and may make excuses for their partner. But no one should be disrespectful to anyone for any reason, especially if it's your partner's parents.

5. Someone untrustworthy

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Trust is essential in a relationship, so if a parent's adult child is dating someone untrustworthy, it's a giant red flag for them. If their child can't trust their own partner, they can't either. And it can cause tension and hurt.

According to couples therapist Dr. Gary Brown, "They don't treat you well... They constantly lie to you and then deny it... They have not been faithful. Any and all of these would be very understandable reasons why your parents might not trust your partner."

6. Someone unsafe

Good parents want their kids to be happy and healthy in their relationships. And if this is the person they want to be with, it's their job to keep them safe. But what happens when they can't?

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Parents don't want their adult kids with someone who doesn't make them feel safe. These parents protected their child for as long as they could, and now, they're with someone who is reckless with their emotional and mental well-being.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.