Many of the traits women find irresistibly attractive in men are those that men tend not to like about themselves. Especially for women under 50, the awkward habits and flaws that make men feel a tiny bit insecure come off as charming and genuine.

These women notice the way a man laughs, the way he listens during a particularly serious conversation, the jokes he tells with his friends, and how he treats his family. Those traits say a lot more about him than how perfectly styled his hair is. Psychology expert Robert Castellano explained that authenticity usually builds trust and intimacy between two people, but the fear of rejection often keeps people from revealing the truest parts of themselves. Lots of men shy away from being vulnerable because they've been conditioned to associate vulnerability with something men shouldn't do. But it's through those moments of vulnerability that women can see who they really are and decide if that's the kind of person they want to be with.

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Most women under 50 are deeply attracted to 10 male traits that most men don't even like about themselves

1. Their quiet intelligence

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Men who are able to think deeply about things and have keen observation skills tend to be the most magnetic to women under 50. It's the guy who can ask thoughtful questions or offer a perspective that makes you think a little. In fact, research has shown that higher intelligence is positively associated with better relationship investment.

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Men often underestimate their intelligence in this way because it's not flashy, or maybe other men have made them feel that being intelligent isn't a desirable trait. But women find that kind of engagement to be addictive. They like to know that someone is paying attention and adding meaning to moments. They're drawn to guys who actually hear them rather than just passively listening. It shows that he genuinely cares about their perspective.

2. Their sensitivity to others

It's usually the guy who can tell when someone has had a rough day or remembers certain details someone might've told him in passing. He doesn't have to be pressured to retain information or be attentive because that's just who he is. Women see that as a strength despite some men thinking it makes them look weak.

"If you are highly sensitive, you may have to cope with feeling difficult emotions more intensely than some people, but the flip side means that you get to feel the sweet things in life very deeply too. You might have to use a lot of tools to weather the storms of life, but when the storms subside, you get to fully bask in the sunny moments, thanks to feeling things so deeply," explained psychotherapist Andrea Wachter.

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Women under 50 find this incredibly attractive because it shows he's a man who actually values others' feelings, not just doing things for his own agenda. When a man has this kind of trait, it makes interactions with him feel that much more meaningful. Being sensitive to others means that he'll extend that same thing to you, and that's usually all it takes to form a good connection.

3. Their awkwardness

Most men don't really aspire to be awkward. In fact, the moment someone calls them out for it, they may quickly change their behavior or become self-conscious. But there's something endearing about a man who nervously laughs in uncomfortable situations or has a bit of a clumsy attempt when trying to make a joke that doesn't end up landing perfectly.

"Psychologists have found that awkward moments can actually play a key role in building social bonds and resilience. When handled with humor and authenticity, they can make us more approachable, relatable, and even endearing," said behavioral expert Lindsey Godwin.

Women under 50 tend to see it as a real and relatable trait. There's something refreshingly honest about a man who seems to live in the fact that he's awkward and a little socially clumsy. It shows that he doesn't need the constant validation of others to fuel his self-esteem.

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4. Their introversion

Men who enjoy their own company and have full lives outside of being constantly social or hanging out in large groups can be quite magnetic to women under 50. There's just something intriguing about a man who doesn't feel the need to perform for attention. Introverted men tend to be naturally more observant as well, and that's something women notice away.

"The quiet power of introverts can be crucial to their success. Compared to extraverts, who enjoy stimulation from external sources, introverts enjoy spending time alone; they also prefer to listen more rather than talking, and they tend to think carefully before voicing their opinions," insisted mental health expert Ying (Lena) Wang.

They feel like they're actually being seen by introverted men, not just talked at. They may not be the most talkative, but when they do talk, they actually have something of substance to say. Women find that deeply refreshing because it means the conversations are actually going somewhere. Considering there are plenty of men who like to talk just to hear themselves talk, it's nice to come across a man who doesn't do that.

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5. Their passion for their hobbies

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Being passionate about a hobby is one of those things that men may feel weirdly self-conscious about, especially if their interests are extremely niche or not considered cool at all. A lot of guys might downplay having it at all. But women under 50 find that kind of passion incredibly attractive. There's something endearing about a man who genuinely lights up over something he loves.

"Hobbies give you something to talk about at parties and around the water cooler. They add layers to your identity, richness to your self-concept. People want to be around those with passions, with a sense of curiosity, with stories to tell," said psychology expert Jaime Kurtz.

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It shows that he has a full personality rather than just being one-dimensional. He's not trying to impress anyone; instead, he's devoted to putting his time and energy into something he's actually excited about. Even if she doesn't fully understand the hobby, she's still drawn to how much it means to him.

6. Their sense of humor about themselves

Most women under 50 find it attractive when a man can laugh at his own awkward moments and not take himself too seriously. A lot of guys worry that poking fun at themselves can make them look less confident, but it actually does the opposite.

It shows they're comfortable in their own skin and aren't deterred by a little mishap. Instead of feeling like they need to impress him all the time, women feel like they can just be themselves. It makes it easy for them to connect with men who aren't walking around like they have something to prove.

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7. Their interest in personal growth

Some guys tend to worry that caring about their personal growth might make it seem as if they aren't good enough in the moment or that they don't have their life together. But a man who's invested in always evolving and aware of where he might've fallen short, while vowing to do better next time, is a quality that women under 50 find refreshing.

Women notice and admire when a man can be honest and admit he could have handled a situation better, without spiraling into defensiveness. It shows a real strength and maturity.

8. Their childlike enthusiasm

There's a pressure that some men feel to be composed and serious all the time, as if their excitement isn't something they're allowed to show. But women under 50 actually enjoy it when a man still gets excited over the small things. It's not about being immature.

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A man who can still have that childlike enthusiasm can laugh freely and doesn't hold back his reactions just to look cool. He's being completely honest and unfiltered in moments like that rather than worrying about how he's being perceived.

9. Their soft-spoken way of being

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There's nothing less attractive for many women than a man who talks over people and wants the attention of everyone the second he walks into the room. Instead, they enjoy being around men who are actually quite soft-spoken. There's something calming about a man who doesn't feel the need to raise his voice to be heard.

Women tend to focus on what a man is saying and may get annoyed by a man whose voice booms too loudly for her to even think, let alone respond. Women find that kind of confidence in a man who can trust himself to be heard without forcing it, is extremely engaging, and something they're drawn to.

10. Their genuine curiosity about people

A lot of men might worry about coming off as trying too hard or even nosy, so they may hold back on their genuine curiosity about others. But it's something that women under 50 are quite charmed by. They find that kind of curiosity quite attractive because of how intentional it feels.

It shows that he's interested in more than just surface-level interactions. He actually wants to get to know people for who they are rather than acting indifferent. A curious man wants to explore ideas and swap stories with people because he's interested.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.