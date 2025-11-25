The Month When Cheating Skyrockets — And Why, According To Research

Understanding relationship patterns can help couples strengthen their bond and navigate challenges together. Research into human behavior reveals fascinating insights about when relationships face the most pressure, knowledge that can empower partners to be more intentional about connection during vulnerable times.

Could it be possible that there's actually a specific time of year when infidelity risks increase? According to research, the answer is yes. Studies on relationship dynamics show that certain periods create perfect storms of stress, opportunity, and emotional distance.

While research has already revealed patterns in everything from divorce rates to relationship satisfaction throughout the year, scientists have now identified specific weeks when affairs are most likely to occur. Understanding these patterns isn't about fueling suspicion. It's about recognizing when relationships need extra care and attention.

The month when cheating skyrockets is January, specifically the second Monday after Christmas.

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Thanks to research that was released in 2017 by “the first extramarital dating site created by women,” Gleeden, we now know that when people cheat, it’s most likely going to be the second Monday after Christmas, interestingly enough.

So, if your spouse is looking to get a fling on the side, you might want to check if their calendars are suddenly booked during the second week of January. In 2017, that date was found to be the ninth. For the Gleeden team, that was said to be their busiest day of the year, which is pretty disconcerting, to say the least.

According to the site, they received a “more than 320 percent increase in registration on the second Monday after the 2016 holidays.” “This trend is observed throughout January,” said a spokesperson for Gleedon.

Half of the research participants said the compulsion to cheat stemmed from wanting more freedom after the holidays.

They surveyed around 13,000 users and found out that 52 percent of them were more inclined to cheat during this time because they wanted to “regain their freedom” after the holiday season. That certainly makes all of that warm and fuzzy “family” holiday time just a few weeks before seem pretty shallow.

Solene Paillet, Gleeden’s director of communications, said that she isn’t surprised that this time of year is most likely to bring out the cheaters. She claimed that it’s just a basic expression of the human need for excitement and departure from routine.

She said, “By registering with Gleeden or spending more time on the online platform, members are seeking a means to inject a little excitement into their everyday life. Routine may weigh down on individuals, or be rather oppressive when it follows extended periods devoted to family life. This is the result of a legitimate human need: to have fun and think of oneself.”

With the excitement of the holidays being over, it can be difficult for people to adjust back to their same old, same old lifestyles.

However, if you’re thinking of cheating on your spouse, you should really reconsider a different approach. Try introducing new "play" in the bedroom, taking a trip together, or reconnecting in another way during those January weeks. Maybe you’ll be able to discover a fantastic way to be with your partner and switch up your routine, instead of just being a dirty cheater once January rolls around.

While knowing when infidelity risks peak might feel unsettling, this knowledge offers couples a valuable opportunity to strengthen their relationships proactively. Research shows that intentional effort during high-stress periods can significantly improve relationship satisfaction and resilience. The takeaway isn't to live in fear during vulnerable months.

According to relationship research, couples who view challenges as opportunities to grow together rather than threats create stronger, more fulfilling partnerships. By staying attuned to each other's needs and making your relationship a priority, you can weather any season together.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.