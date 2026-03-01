No two people are the same, and women are no different. Everyone has a different list of priorities and traits that they want in a partner. However, there are certain traits we all want in our partners, that no amount of chemistry will replace. We hear this very commonly that some people have a certain type: She goes for the brooding kinds, or he goes for the hot girl with attitude.

Although it really isn’t like that. It may just seem so because we get comfortable with a certain type of person, so we keep going back for more. But in the long run, you need to have a checklist of personality traits you need in a life partner, not just a type. There are innumerable different traits you would hope your partner would have.

If he’s missing these 10 traits, no amount of chemistry will save the relationship:

1. Honesty

This is a big one for me, and that’s why it’s right at the top. Honesty is the glue that keeps the relationship together. White lies can be forgiven (sometimes), but a complete lack of trust is an ultimate deal breaker. If your guy is honest with you and doesn’t feel the need to lie to you now and then, you have a keeper.

Honesty can feel risky, but a 2025 study found that couples who expressed and perceived more honesty in their relationship reported greater satisfaction for both people. The vulnerability of being real with someone doesn't push them away; it actually pulls them closer.

2. Trustworthy

Zane Bolen / Unsplash

Trust is the most important one for me. I am the queen of giving people chances, but once my trust is broken, I will not give a second look. It’s like glass; if it’s broken once, it can never retain its form again. Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.

Licensed therapist Marni Feuerman notes that trust is the essential foundation that makes vulnerability in a relationship possible, and without it, people can't feel safe enough to be fully themselves with their partner. When trust breaks down, it doesn't just affect the relationship; it starts affecting how a person sees everyone around them.

3. Caring

It is easier to care than you think. Some people like to put on a stone personality just to avoid getting hurt, but being able to care for someone just makes you human. However, this care shouldn’t only be restricted to you; if someone can care not only for you but also for everyone else, then he is the one to keep.

A study of 374 couples found that a partner's capacity to be understanding and sympathetic was directly linked to higher relationship quality and deeper feelings of love. Someone who can genuinely care for others isn't just a good person; they're also the kind of partner who makes love feel like a safe place to land.

4. Understanding

Someone must be on the same page as you. This person might be a great catch in every other way, but if they aren’t understanding of you and what’s important to you, it’s a recipe for eventual failure.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren points out that a partner who disregards your emotions or refuses to understand your perspective is the behavior that actively harms the connection between two people. Being with someone who genuinely gets you isn't a luxury; it's what makes the relationship worth staying in.

5. Genuine

ohlamour studio / Unsplash+

In today’s day and age, no one is a saint. Everyone has their fair share of positives and negatives. Although you would rather be with a bad guy who’s genuine than a good guy who’s not. At least you’re spared from any rude surprise coming your way.

When people perceived their partner as authentic and genuine, they reported higher trust, deeper satisfaction, and stronger commitment, one study reported. A person who shows you exactly who they are, flaws and all, gives you something money and chemistry can never buy: the peace of actually knowing what you're working with.

6. A sense of humor

Other than the usual traits most of us commonly look for in a partner, a sense of humor is quite important. It is great to have someone who can make you laugh. This doesn’t mean be with someone who will not take anything seriously and joke about everything, but instead, it means they know when to be serious and when not. They know exactly how to make you laugh, and we all know that is really attractive.

Dating coach Samantha Jayne says that a man who knows how to be fully present and make you laugh is showing you that he's paying attention. Humor is about someone who knows when to be serious and when to lighten the load, and that balance is genuinely one of the most attractive things a partner can offer.

7. Paternal instincts

Other than companionship, people get into a relationship or get married to produce offspring. You not only have to choose a man who is good for you, but also someone who will be a good father to your children as well.

Research shows that a father's consistent involvement and emotional presence, even in everyday moments, is tied to significantly better social and emotionaloutcomes for children. The man who is good to you and great with kids isn't a unicorn; he's just someone who shows up.

8. Chivalry

Akash / Unsplash

No, chivalry isn’t dead. Or at least I’d like to believe so. In the world of feminism, people are confusing chivalry with equality. Walking someone home or opening the door open for someone doesn’t display that we cannot do these tasks ourselves; it just shows that there is someone who is looking out for us.

Relationship expert James M. Sama points out that modern chivalry is about the core principles of kindness, thoughtfulness, and consideration that never go out of style. Opening a door or walking someone home isn't a statement about what women can or can't do; it's simply someone choosing to show up for the person they care about.

9. Dependability

It is important to be with someone stable, not necessarily financially, but in the space they are currently in their life. He should be someone who is reliable and who will stick around even when things aren’t as great. He should be someone who you can depend on when you need them to be there and vice versa.

10. Equality

A guy can be great in various aspects; however, if he doesn’t treat you as an equal, then it will just lead to resentment. I don’t expect someone to treat me as a superior, but I do expect a guy to treat me equally. And that is the least you should expect, especially in the 21st century.

I always feel that love is a two-way street for the most part. It is wrong to expect your guy to have these traits and go out of his way to show his love while you don’t reciprocate the same.

It may sound like a lot, but honestly, when someone is in it for the long run, these traits will come naturally to them. It is easy to get carried away while making a list of traits in your head, but it’s crucial to be realistic about them as well. Carefully think about what traits you can work with and what traits you absolutely need in a partner, and go from there.

