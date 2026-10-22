Men With Miserable Husband Syndrome Usually Show 4 Signs That Only Make Sense Later

Our emotional well-being directly affects our relationships. When we’re feeling low, we tend to distance ourselves from the people we love, whether we realize it or not. Because mental health and physical health are intrinsically connected, it’s possible for physiological issues to impact how we show up for ourselves and others.

As we age, our bodies and minds undergo intense changes as hormone levels decline. For women, menopause is a widely acknowledged phase of life despite not being fully understood. Men, too, can go through a version of menopause, complete with mood swings and physical changes. Male menopause, known as andropause in scientific communities, can also be called “Miserable Husband Syndrome.”

Advertisement

Men with Miserable Husband Syndrome usually show these signs:

1. He’s moody and irritable

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

Hormonal changes cause Miserable Husband Syndrome. It’s entirely common for men to see a gradual decrease in testosterone levels, starting in their 30s. Lower testosterone can lead to major ups and downs in a man’s mood, making the defining symptom of Miserable Husband Syndrome irritability.

Advertisement

You may have noticed your husband is more short-tempered than usual or gets annoyed easily by small things he would normally brush off. Having a lowered frustration tolerance can be a sign of Miserable Husband Syndrome, along with mood swings.

While dropping hormone levels might contribute to your man’s angrier side, he still needs to be accountable for his emotions and actions. Just because he has Miserable Husband Syndrome doesn’t mean it’s okay for him to explode with anger. Recognizing the changes in his mood and discussing them with a medical professional are the first steps to getting help.

2. He has less energy and enthusiasm

Other symptoms of Miserable Husband Syndrome are depression and low energy. If your man is no longer interested in activities that usually bring him joy, it’s possible he’s experiencing depression, which can be caused by decreasing hormones.

Advertisement

Depression can be gradual or acute. Whatever form it takes, it greatly affects the quality of life for both the person going through it and their partner.

Having open conversations about mental health is hugely important to reducing the surrounding stigma, especially for men, who are traditionally taught that being vulnerable makes them weak. The reality, however, is quite the opposite. Reaching out for help shows strength and self-love.

3. He’s having a hard time sleeping

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Hormonal changes can affect people’s energy levels and their ability to get a good night’s rest. While men and women have different sleep hygiene needs, we all need enough sleep to feel physically and emotionally balanced.

If the man in your life is tossing and turning in the bed beside you, it could be a sign he’s going through male menopause. Talking to a doctor about changes in sleep patterns is his best bet for getting some relief.

4. He has poor concentration and short-term memory

Another side effect of decreased testosterone is having trouble concentrating, focusing, or remembering things in the short term.

Advertisement

While menopause in women means a complete stop to hormone production, the process of male menopause is slower. Their testosterone doesn’t disappear; rather, its production slows down, which can lead to changes in how they process information.

If the man you love is experiencing major changes in his mood or health, he may be going through what many men experience as they grow older. The best way to resolve and manage these symptoms is through professional medical help, so he can feel like himself again.

Advertisement

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.