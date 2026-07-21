Men Who Are Genuinely Interested In A Woman Usually Notice 4 Things First About Her

We tend to believe the majority of what a man thinks about on a date is related to appearance, but what if guys are thinking about a lot more than just how you look when you first meet? Men tend to think and analyze a lot when they first get to know a woman, and if they're genuinely interested in you, they'll notice these little things first.

Men who are really interested in a woman often notice these things:

1. Whether she takes care of herself

Many of the superficial things we think men judge women by are simply the signs of having a well-balanced life. Here are the things he asks himself about whether you are well-balanced:

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Is she emotionally and physically self-aware?

Does she take care of herself?

Is she too busy?

How does she listen and respond?

Pro Tip: Have you met those women who tend to increase the positivity in a room? They have the allure of a well-balanced person. Being radiantly well-balanced is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your love life.

2. Whether she has her life together

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We are attracted to different types of personalities: Some men like women who are more outgoing, assertive, clever, or sassy; others like women who are sweet, introverted, nurturing, and emotionally expressive. There is no right or wrong personality, only who you are authentically and what you find compatible.

There are, however, some common questions men ask themselves when they meet a woman they're genuinely interested in:

Can I make her happy?

Is she content with life?

Does she have her life together?

Pro Tip: According to my many male sources, guys need to feel they can make you happy. The more success he has in making you genuinely happy, the more attractive he will find you. Allude to the things you love to do that make you happy, and be truly happy doing them with him, and he will be smiling along with you.

Dating coach Dave Elliot elaborated on this: "Nothing makes a man feel worse than to feel stuck in a problem he just can't solve, so if you're unhappy all the time, at some level, he feels he has failed, and he will try to distance himself from feeling like a failure. By contrast, nothing makes a man feel more successful than when you are happy, which is why a positive, happy, and radiant woman with her life together is so appealing."

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3. A really interested man notices what his life would look like with her

Many men looking for marriage have intentions for achievements in the outside world. When looking for a wife, he is looking for someone who fits with the goals he would like to achieve. Similar to personality preferences, different men have different goals for themselves, and thus are looking for different types of women. Here are the things he asks himself about your goals:

What would my life goals look like with her?

Does she have intentions for her life goals?

Can we support each other's goals?

Can we achieve success together?

Pro Tip: Being the best version of yourself will help you attract the best men. So, make sure you feel good about yourself and how you are presenting. The key is to understand the real you, how you project your authenticity, and to embrace it.

"Make a list of ten characteristics you love about yourself and put this list where you can see it every day," advised dating coach Nanice Ellis. "It doesn't matter what's on the list as long as it easily generates good feelings that you have toward yourself. The more you focus on what you love about yourself, the more self-love you will experience. Others will fall in love with you, too, simply because it feels great to be around people who love themselves."

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4. Whether you treat other people well

This is about the future and is intertwined with shared goals. This is true for men who are looking to build a family and have kids. When dating, they are picking the mother of their future children. They have imagined what the mother of their children will be like and are looking for someone who can fulfill that.

Here are the things he asks himself about your maternal traits:

How does she treat other people?

Would she be a good mother?

What type of mother would she be?

Can she be nurturing?

Pro Tip: There is a difference between trying to be his mother (and being overbearing) versus possessing the warmth and kindness that is often associated with a good motherly figure. Show him your maternal side by being kind and warm to other people.

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The more knowledge you have about the way men work and what they notice when they're genuinely into a woman, the easier the dating process will be, which makes you more successful in finding the perfect husband.

Jasmine Von Hatch is a dating and relationship coach specializing in communication problems, empowering women, online dating, relationships, and more.