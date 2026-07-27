Men Who Are Emotionally & Mentally Immature Often Do 9 Things That Women Find Totally Exhausting

Men have a lot of terms for what women do that they find unattractive. They have a word for every loud laugh, or every opinion we say a little too loud. Meanwhile, no one seems interested in turning the tables.

There are things men do that aren't so hot, either. They are often the behaviors of a man who hasn't finished growing up and it can be exhausting in a way that has little to do with physical attraction, but they can destroy attraction in a minute nonetheless.

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Men who are emotionally and mentally immature often do these things that women find totally exhausting:

1. They quote their mom

I might genuinely like your mother, but the second you start a sentence with "My mom said..." as any kind of authoritative statement, I'm no longer talking to a man with his own position. I'm talking to the messenger.

An adult can love his mother and still arrive to his own conclusions about how to load a dishwasher.

2. They let me win every single time

I'm not a three-year-old playing Candyland. I'm a grown woman who likes the friction offered by a good debate, and your stubbornness is part of the appeal.

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When you fold instantly, it's conflict avoidance wearing a hat of generosity. It also means I'll never find out what you actually think.

3. They can't ever let an argument go

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Fine, I'm a complicated woman. When you ask Siri to settle our argument about whether it's Istanbul or Constantinople, you've announced that being right matters more than us having a good evening together.

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Knowing when a point isn't worth winning is a valuable skill. And those who lack it? They're being juvenile.

4. They text like they're in middle school

I once had a crush who texted exclusively using SMS shorthand. Note I said, I once had a crush. Nothing ruins a crush faster than opening your messages to "hey wyd" followed by "u up 2 anything 2nite???"

Add in a "ur so cute lol" or "k thx bye" and the flutter is quickly gone. The worst offenders still deploy some of these shorthands as if texting costs ten cents a message and they're on a strict budget.

5. They can't make a decision to save their lives

If I ask you "what should we eat?" it means that I want you to decide. Because if I knew I wanted Thai, you can be sure I would've told you.

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Feed me, maybe even order for me!

Handing the question back to me is a form of outsourcing and each time will continue to add up. Pick a restaurant. Order for me. The way to my heart runs directly through my stomach.

6. They communicate entirely in 'cutesy'

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If you can tell me a filthy story in emoji, we might have something to talk about. But a running stream of hearts, stars, and dancing ladies without any real content is a way of gesturing at feelings without actually ever committing.

At some point you have to use your words. I'm an adult. So are you. Let's talk like it.

7. They narrate instead of reacting

You're not a runway judge, and you don't need to be. Anything more specific than "You look incredible," you've turned a possible moment for connection into a review.

8. They critique instead of contribute

You can pick up your socks and clean up after yourself and I'll do the same. That's how adults behave.

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But if you're evaluating my cleaning skills, forget it. Immature men call out the problem and wait for their partner to fix it. Adults solve the problem.

9. They need constant reassurance that I like them back

We want you to like us, we do, but the second you're overly showy with your devotion, we find you kind of sad. It's a tough dance we make you do, but it's more likely to turn into the forbidden one if you don't overdo the outright admiration.

B.A. Marvell is a contributor to YourTango who writes on love and relationships.