Men Who Are Annoyingly Hard To Read Usually Say 8 Confusing Phrases In Casual Conversation

Most of us have either posted or at least viewed various dating profiles. Some are straightforward, lengthy, playful, sparse, or even downright misleading. Some are alluring, trashy, and all altogether mind-blogging. But men-holding-big-fish pictures and interesting backgrounds aside, it's the phrases that ultimately grab our attention and tell us whether he's a maybe, a no-go, or a potential keeper.

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Because women typically tend to be better at expressing what they want, they spell it out plainly. On the other hand, women complain that men who are annoyingly hard to read don't explain what they want and use really confusing phrases. Sometimes yes, sometimes no — but before you check out another dating profile and hit reply, consider the following to get to the bottom of what a man's really saying.

Annoyingly hard-to-read men usually say these confusing phrases casually:

1. 'I'm just here looking around'

If he also casually says, "I'm looking for a friend" or "I'm taking it slow," or any other variation of these phrases, take the hint. Some guys post their status as looking for a relationship. Yet, when you read the fine print, you see that he is looking for something completely different. So beware because you're probably not the person who is going to change his mind, at least not any time soon/

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2. 'Blah, blah, blah'

You can't learn much about him. Sometimes, guys get extremely frustrated if they're unable to find a suitable partner right away, which could lead to a post that vents their frustration. This type of guy doubts he'll find anyone, so he posts the same words over and over again, which again deters him from actually meeting anyone.

In this case, you have two options: You can take a chance and send him a message in the hope he will have something to say. However, another option is to do nothing at all. Accept the profile at face value: He's a guy who doesn't take looking for relationships seriously — and simply move on.

3. 'I'm a workaholic'

How to interpret this confusing phrase: If he casually mentions work more than a few times in his post, you'll need to be strong with an equal amount of work or hobbies to keep you busy because this guy sure won't. Work is important to him (maybe too important?), and you won't change this fact anytime soon.

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4. 'I'm undecided/open-minded/prefer not to say about having children'

Take a look at your life, glance into your future, and see where you hope to be. If having children isn't in your plans, you two may have something in common. However, if you want a family, but the guy is cute and you feel a certain compatibility with him, chat and get to know him. He may be open to a family in the future. In contrast, some are adamant about not having children. If that's the case, move on and save yourself the misery to come.

5. 'Nothing is off limits'

Get clarification on this confusing phrase. Find out if he means that no joke, no action (like skydiving), no viewpoint (political rants), etc., is off-limits. That is, if you want to be sure the guy has an open mind and isn't a problem, and so on.

6. 'I'm a big kid…'

Chances are, he is. So, if you're looking for the serious type, take notice of this confusing phrase.

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7. 'Sarcasm is my language'

If you see this confusing phrase, know that at some point he will probably offend you — how often depends on how thick your skin is. So, if you can't handle an abrasive, blunt — but wildly creative, says research — guy, just keep clicking.

8. 'I'm exploring new opportunities'

What does this confusing phrase even mean? Chances are, he's currently in college and unemployed. Or, he may be underemployed so he can finish his education. Many people go back to school to further their education. Depending on his major, if you can see potential in his new career choices, or if you're willing to be the financial backbone for this type of relationship, then don't be afraid to let him know this.

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Netia Everett is an editor, author of No Crying for Elena, and freelance writer. Her work has appeared on such sites as YourTango, BlogHer, Huffington Post, and WorkItMom.