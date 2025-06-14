The Mellow Ritual Linked To Happier Marriages, According To Research

In some breaking scientific news that's about to potentially up your marijuana consumption even more for those who partake, scientists have found that the way to keep your relationship copacetic and without any violence, verbal or otherwise, is to roll a joint and smoke up.

OK, so the scientists didn't say specifically to "roll a joint," per se, I mean, there are other ways to smoke pot, so whatever way fits you best, go for it and let the bliss of love, happiness, and THC float over you. It’s good for harmony in your relationship.

According to research, smoking marijuana is linked to happier marriages.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

The study, by researchers at the University of Buffalo, looked at 634 couples over nine years of marriage and their aggression levels during drug and alcohol use.

The study found that "marijuana may increase positive affect, which in turn could reduce the likelihood of conflict and aggression."

Pot smokers also not even remotely close to the man or woman who turns into the ever-popular "angry drunk," who flips tables and demands another round despite not being able to stand. But there’s also the fact that marijuana stunts emotional reaction: "Chronic [marijuana] users exhibit blunted emotional reaction to threat stimuli, which may also decrease the likelihood of aggressive behavior."

It's kinda hard to get angry and want to throw a punch at the wall when you're like, "Wait. What? Why am I angry again?" It just doesn't work.

As the country works towards the decriminalization of marijuana, legislators may want to seriously consider these findings.

Here's a current list of U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal.

In the U.S., 1.3 million women are physically abused by their partner every year, most of whom are never reported to the police for fear of not being believed or embarrassed. I'm not saying the legalization of pot is going to put an end to violence against women, but I am suggesting that if everyone smoked a bowl from time to time, the world just might be a more relaxed and cordial place.

With science that proves that volatile relationships can benefit from pot consumption, I'd say lighting up to calm your nerves after an argument with your partner is the best way to make amends. You avoid violent actions and unnecessary aggression, and get to bond over your favorite bad TV show while eating a bag of Doritos. That can't possibly be bad for any relationship.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.