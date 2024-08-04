Matchmaker Reveals 10 'Classic' Traits Every Man Wants In A Wife

As a matchmaking expert, I have helped thousands of singles find, meet, and connect with other singles wanting long-term relationships through one-on-one personal compatibility matching. I ask every person the same question: "What are you looking for in your ideal partner?" and out comes the list of personality and character traits.

Here are 10 'classic' traits every man wants in a wife:

1. Honesty

Honesty is a key component of any healthy, loving relationship. It takes a lot of caring, courage, and love to be honest and remain truthful with your partner in all areas of your life for the duration of the relationship.

Advertisement

2. Communication

Effective communication is essential to any relationship, as supported by 2018 research. Having the ability to express your thoughts and feelings to your partner is essential to understanding each other's needs and desires. Without it, a relationship will not survive in the long term.

3. Commitment

Oh no, the dreaded "C" word. In the case of long-term relationships, commitment is expected when you are involved with someone exclusively. The coupled life is one of sharing and one that normally involves other couples as well.

Advertisement

A person looking for commitment understands it is no longer about what they want as a single person. A commitment includes your partner's likes and dislikes and a willingness to compromise — if necessary — to keep the relationship going.

4. Trustworthiness

As with honesty, trust is also a key component of any healthy and loving relationship, as demonstrated by a 2017 study. Without it, you will encounter many negative emotions such as jealousy, insecurity, doubt, and hostility. If you do not have faith in your partner, there is no relationship at all.

5. Affection

The joy of being in a relationship is you always have someone to hug and cuddle. People without someone special admit to missing having someone to physically express love with. Whether it is holding hands, kissing, or cuddling, it is a great perk. Having someone show you how much they care is a big bonus.

Advertisement

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

6. Humor

They say a way to a man's heart is through his belly. This is also true with your ability to make your partner laugh. When you share someone's sense of humor, it makes for a lot of fun and will bring couples closer together when they can laugh and play with each other, which is supported by 2013 research.

7. Confidence

Confidence is an extremely attractive quality in humans. Self-confidence goes a long way and can be seen and felt through one's actions and attitude. A person with great self-esteem and a good attitude about life and challenges will inevitably attract someone.

Advertisement

8. Independence

Too many people forget that in a relationship, two people come together to share their lives rather than two people who give up their lives to be with each other. Neither person wants to feel their partner is dependent on them. It's important not to give up your hobbies, interests, and friends just because you are now involved in a relationship.

9. Self-sufficiency

2018 research from the University of Virginia helps us understand the health benefits of love when you are in a relationship. People are looking for someone they can grow old with, enjoy activities with, and vacation with. Watching your appearance and your health is extremely important to the person looking to find someone for a long-term relationship.

Advertisement

10. Relatability

Everyone wants to find someone down-to-earth, who they can relate to, someone they feel comfortable with both in private and amongst friends, family, and strangers. Most great relationships start as friendships that develop into romantic relationships. Occasionally, an immediately lustful chemistry evolves and matures into true love. When you find someone who can be your best friend and lover, you feel as if you've found someone who is down-to-earth.

Some men and women might want different things. For instance, some people emphasize looks, chemistry, and confidence, whereas others feel commitment, communication, and trust are most important. Still, there are many personality traits everyone hopes to find in their special someone.

Advertisement

Carmelia Ray is a dating, matchmaking, and attraction expert with 20+ years of experience. She has worked with North America’s largest and leading professional matchmaking companies, helping thousands of singles achieve their relationship goals.