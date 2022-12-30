10 Marriage & Relationship Books That Are Way Better Than Therapy

Love can be heartbreakingly complicated. Why can't staying in love be as easy as falling in love?

Each new argument can be so frustrating that you'd rather walk away. Don't worry. You aren't alone in how you feel. Millions of people struggle to put the pieces of their marriage back together.

You have tried everything under the sun. You've read dozens of marriage books and sought relationship advice, but none seem to help.

You've worked your fingers to the bone trying to hold on to what you once had. And despite your efforts to make it work with your husband, your marriage seems stuck. You long to return to the days when you smile at each other.

When your sex life was passionate, you could see a bright future.

Here are 10 marriage and relationship books that are better than therapy:

1. Blueprint for a Lasting Marriage by Lesli Doares

Making your marriage successful can be downright confusing. This book is an actual blueprint full of simple steps to stay together and keep your love strong. It has excellent advice on the best ways to handle intense arguments. And will help your marriage flourish.

2. The 5 Money Personalities by Scott & Bethany Palmer

One of the things that you learn after being married for a while is that money matters. Money is the number one cause of divorce. With this book, you'll learn how to balance money and love by discovering your money personality and how it affects your relationship.

3. The Post-Divorce Survival Guide by Dr. Judith Trutin

Negative thinking can sabotage you in more ways than one. After your divorce, it's hard to cope. But with a bit of humor and positive thinking, you can get through your post-divorce blues. Dr. Tutin uses her own experiences with divorce to help you accept, cope, and become your best self.

4. Sex and Diabetes: For Him and For Her by Janis Roszler

Having diabetes and being in a relationship can prove to be a very complicated and delicate situation. Even if your relationship is strong, it can be stressful to deal with the complication. Roszler and Rice team together to guide you on having an active, healthy sex life while having diabetes.

Men and women living together can be impossible! You know how the saying goes; Women are from Venus, and men, well, we're still not entirely sure. Love Today focuses on insights into how love works for both genders.

6. Kickstart Your Relationship Now!: Move On or Move Out by Margot Brown

If couples therapy isn't giving you results, and you need to tackle some serious issues, this book is perfect for having a breakthrough! Dr. Brown offers a step-by-step guide on how to make your communication more effective and improve your understanding of one another.

Sometimes the problems in your relationship can stem from your past. For example, being neglected when you were a child can significantly impact how you and your partner view future relationships. Dr. Webb gives excellent advice about how you can finally begin to heal.

8. Getting Naked On Being Emotionally Transparent at the Right Time, the Right Place, and with the Right Person by Dr. Patrick Williams

You want to make the most out of the relationships in your life. But you are not sure how to go about it. Getting Naked helps you to be vulnerable and genuinely yourself with the right people at the right time. It helps to build long-lasting, powerful connections while stopping your negative patterns.

9. Love Worth Making: How to Have Ridiculously Great Sex in a Long-Lasting Relationship by Stephen Snyder

It's easy to find books, blogs, and sex advice. But when it comes to having a satisfying sex life with your partner of 10 years or more, they are far between. Dr. Snyder focuses on keeping your sex life fresh and fulfilling for long-term relationships.

10. Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process by Dr. Sheryl G. Ziegler

Being a happier, less stressed-out parent can make you a better partner. Let's be honest. Parenting is tough and overwhelming. The stress of being a mother can hurt both your partner and you. With a dose of humor, Dr. Ziegler helps guide you to stop the burnout cycle and be the best version of yourself.

Jamille Jones is a freelance writer who covers love, heartbreak, and relationship topics.

