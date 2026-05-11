Man Reveals Why He Refuses To Approach Women He Can’t Afford, Even If They're Pretty

Dating has quickly become more of an extreme sport than something to do for fun and to find your person. Online dating, apps, and social customs feel like they've created a recipe for staying single.

One of the more hotly debated social customs is financial constraints. Can people from different economic backgrounds actually fall in love and have a healthy relationship? One man decided he's not even going to try to find out.

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A man says he won't even approach women that he knows he 'can't afford.'

Content creator Eric Ou explained the strategy he uses for choosing which women he should talk to, and it's heavily reliant on finances. If he suspects a potential love interest isn't in the same economic bracket, he'll just walk away.

"I see a lot of pretty girls in public that I never approach because I know I can't afford them," Ou admitted. He used a recent experience as an example, saying that he saw a woman he thought was beautiful, but despite wanting to go up and talk to her, he held back after noticing her expensive look.

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The first thing he noticed was that she had on a trendy bracelet that he later found out was worth $4,000. Even without confirmation of the price of the bracelet, he knew it was expensive. But, with the possibility that she could've just been wearing a knock-off, Ou didn't let it deter him. When he saw she was wearing $595 sneakers, however, it stopped him in his tracks.

"I was being delusional and still looking to see if her and I could be in the same tax bracket. I look to her right, and what do I see?" Ou continued. She was carrying a $3,000 Chanel purse, and at that point, Ou just decided to give up and walk away. After catching a glimpse of her luxury Mercedes-Benz, he knew he had made the right decision.

"There was no way that I was ever gonna give her the life that she needed," he concluded. "I will stick with my Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Altima girls."

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Many single adults have admitted that the cost of living has affected their dating lives.

Dating is expensive. It's not just dinner-and-a-movie costs, either. New clothes and all the accessories that go along with looking your best, combined with the costs of online dating or even just going to the right bars and restaurants in the hopes of securing the perfect meet-cute, can put a dent in your wallet, especially if you go out frequently.

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This is forcing people to make some tough decisions. According to a Fortune report, 47% of single people in the U.S. said they don't feel like dating is even "financially worth it" anymore. It's easy to understand why, when the average cost of a date, including food, transportation, clothes, and more, is estimated to be nearly $200.

Experts said that the frequency with which people are going on dates is making this an even bigger problem. Since dating is a regular social activity now, they're spending more money more often. Although it does look like Gen Z has cut back on dating to keep life more affordable.

Men are traditionally expected to pay for most dates, which puts a lot of pressure on them.

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If you're on social media, then you've most likely heard the tiring argument about who should be responsible for paying on dates. Frankly, each and every person has different expectations.

Societal norms have dictated that men cover the cost of dates for decades now, but even with more progressive views on gender roles, young people seem to be sticking with this long-held belief for the most part.

Everyone is unique, of course. Some women are looking for a man to provide them with a financially secure lifestyle, just like other women have no problem splitting the bill on dates. There are men out there who have no problem paying, and there are men out there who are looking for someone willing to pick up the check every now and then.

Just because someone is wearing designer shoes or driving a luxury car doesn't mean that another person with less money who's interested in them should automatically assume defeat. Not everyone is looking for someone who is going to give them a certain life or buy them equally expensive things to match the stuff they already own.

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You shouldn't have to break the bank or go into debt just to take someone on a date, and if that person isn't willing to compromise, then they're not right for you.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.