Woman Creates Boyfriend Application Because Dating Apps Weren't 'Asking The Right Questions' & She's Received Over 200 Responses

Single woman Celeste Joan wasn't having any luck on the dating apps, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. She created her own boyfriend application with questions she designed to give her the best chance of finding someone.

As Celeste could attest, dating can feel like an endless, disappointing mess. Most people are meeting and dating through the apps, which means it's a lot of swiping left or right and sort of hoping for the best. It can feel like more of a guessing game than an actual, genuine way to meet someone. Celeste was done with the swiping, and as it turns out, the response from single guys was pretty good.

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She created a boyfriend application because dating apps weren't asking the right questions.

"The dating apps aren't asking the right questions, which is why I have created a Google form to send to all the men in my DMs," Celeste announced in a TikTok video. "This Google form includes questions, very casual questions, like 'Are you a convicted felon?' 'Do you snore?' 'If you like cats, don't proceed to the next question.'"

She even asked potential matches what they would bring if she invited them over to her house for dinner. While Celeste's video and Google form were made with a humorous intent, she revealed that since creating it, she's received over 200 responses from different men.

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While making the form, Celeste was not only surprised that it had worked but also intrigued by the data she collected from the different men's responses. "So, this is your sign. Skip the dating apps and just send these men a straight-out Google form. Maybe you could meet your husband."

Most Gen Z adults are completely done with dating apps.

Celeste's decision to make a separate Google form for dating might sound like an unconventional method, but it's in line with the fact that adults her age are seriously sick of the apps.

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The entire dating reality right now is mostly apps and social media. Gone are the days when people might have met in person. Since those opportunities are few and far between, and young singles are pushing back against online dating, they're choosing to simply opt out of dating altogether.

In a July 2025 Forbes Health survey, more than half of Gen Z feel burned out often or always while using dating apps. A lot of the burnout is coming from women specifically.

Young women are actually way more likely to experience unwanted behaviors like unsolicited images and contact while using dating apps, which is probably a contributing factor to the dating burnout.

KaterynaUKR | Shutterstock

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In fact, according to Bumble's 2025 survey, an estimated 64% of Gen Z women are refusing to settle for less than they want and need. While burnout is coming from Gen Z women, that doesn't mean Gen Z men aren't experiencing the same thing.

Dating apps, in general, are just creating more problems than matches, and many young people are simply looking for better alternatives to meeting a romantic partner that aren't as superficial as swiping based on appearance alone.

Celeste's Google form is a prime example of how Gen Z is getting more creative with their dating lives. They're trying to spend more time away from the apps and actually out in the real world. Who knows? Maybe we should all just create our own questionnaires and see what happens.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.