Men are special beings. Everything from your shape to your form and the way you carry yourselves — women appreciate all of it. Trust me. But I will admit there are some things you can do that exceed simple appreciation and take us over the edge.

These things aren't grand gestures by any means, just small things you do that make an impact on us, whether you know it or not. My job here is to let you know what these things are. So without further ado, here are the little things you do that make you one of the rare gems in this world.

If a man has these 7 qualities, psychology says he's one of the rare ones:

1. You feel proud to introduce him to your loved ones

In a partnership between two best friends, you want to bring them along when you make plans with the rest of your family and friends. They’re your best friend, so it’s easy to relax and have a good time without worrying about any drama or jealousy lurking about.

Research suggests that having a partner integrated into one's social life can lead to greater relationship satisfaction, enhanced social support, and even reduced stress levels. It can also foster stronger couple friendships and a sense of shared experiences.

2. You can open up to him without hesitation

You never, it seems, run out of things to say to each other. You guys connect on every level, so a conversation with them is enjoyable, and you want it to keep going: Sports, politics, religion, you guys can talk about anything without the chatter getting boring.

Open communication provides a platform for couples to address disagreements and find mutually acceptable solutions, preventing issues from escalating. Research supports that open communication is a cornerstone of healthy, long-term relationships, providing a solid foundation for navigating challenges and maintaining intimacy.

3. Your arguments don’t ruin your relationship

Arguing is pretty normal in any relationship: friends, lovers, or both. You and your partner wouldn’t think of ending your relationship over a fight, though. You know that productive means of argument lead to better relationships, not insecurities or ego traps.

Arguments can help couples identify and address underlying concerns that might otherwise fester and lead to resentment. By bringing issues to the surface, arguments provide an opportunity to find solutions and strengthen the relationship. According to research, arguing correctly helps couples identify what's important to each of them and find common ground.

4. You can be together without 'being together'

In other words, your every moment together doesn’t have to be planned and executed. You can just do your thing and let your partner do theirs. You can even just do nothing together.

Research has found that when couples don't rely on physical proximity, they are more likely to develop strong communication skills, including asking more questions, listening attentively, and discussing important topics, leading to deeper conversations. Experiencing a shared reality with a partner, where you understand their perspectives and see the world similarly, can create a sense of closeness and make it easier to navigate uncertainty.

5. You know he'll be there for you no matter what

If your partner is someone you can count on, who would cross oceans and slay dragons for you, then you’re in luck, because your partner is your best friend, too.

If your partner is always there to support you, never makes you feel like a burden, and wants to be around you when life’s got you down just so they can help pick you back up, you might just have a partnership — and a friendship — for life.

6. You can relax and have fun together

Your partner may be the only person who knows your crazy side, your silly side, your wickedly funny side, but that’s okay: as long as they’re bringing it out of you, that’s all that counts. Your partner should be a person we’re our silliest, scariest, craziest around and they genuinely enjoy us at our finest.

Fun and playfulness can create a more relaxed and open environment for communication, fostering deeper understanding and vulnerability. Shared laughter and lightheartedness can help couples navigate disagreements more effectively by diffusing tension and promoting a sense of we're in this together.

7. You feel more comfortable with him than anyone else

When life’s got you down, your partner is there to pick you back up. Nobody is more able to remove you from the seriousness that is life — sometimes with just a word or a phrase — more than your partner can.

It’s what makes them your best friend, too. Being comfortable with your partner means you can be yourself, feel safe to be vulnerable, and communicate openly. This foundation of trust and security is crucial for intimacy and connection.

Dondi Leigh is a freelance writer focusing on love and relationships.