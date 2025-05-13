7 Little Habits That Make Men Instantly Irresistible, According To Experts

We've all met that kind of man: He's the one who makes us all swoon as he walks into the room. No doubt about it.

Research suggests that women are attracted to men who possess a combination of physical, emotional, and social qualities. Some men have a specific something about them to inspire desire in others. Come with us as we peek under the covers to see the secrets of these highly desirable men.

Here are the little habits that make men instantly irresistible, according to experts:

1. They have mystery wrapped in confidence

The world’s most desirable men are like a book you can’t put down, with enough confidence to make you want to read every page. They know their worth without needing a billboard to announce it.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach, NLP Practitioner

Women are often drawn to men who exhibit both mystery and confidence because it can create a sense of intrigue and challenge, making them feel intrigued and want to understand the person better. The combination also suggests a level of self-assuredness that can be very attractive.

2. They have emotional strength

Sure, a well-toned physique can turn heads, but emotional muscles? Those keep the attention. They listen, empathize, and connect on a deeper level to make them irresistible.

— Erika Jordan

Women are often drawn to men with high emotional intelligence because it signals maturity, trustworthiness, and the ability to handle life's challenges with resilience and poise. Emotional intelligence suggests a person can understand and manage their own emotions, be empathetic to others, and navigate relationships effectively.

3. They have passion beyond the romantic

These men are passionate, not just about their partners but about their life and goals. This drive is magnetic, drawing people to their energy and ambition.

— Erika Jordan

This suggests a well-rounded, fulfilling life, leading to a more interesting and engaging personality. This passion can manifest as confidence, a reduced need for reassurance, and a zest for life, making them more appealing. Shared interests and a capacity for deep connection can strengthen a relationship, which is also seen as a positive trait.

4. They can laugh at themselves

A man who can laugh at himself and bring joy to others is a keeper. It’s not about being a stand-up comedian; it’s about not taking life too seriously.

— Erika Jordan

Laughing at oneself suggests a level of self-acceptance and comfort with one's imperfections. This indicates a secure sense of self rather than someone overly concerned with appearing perfect.

5. They have their own style

We don't want to give the wrong idea here. This is not to say he has to be one certain type of style and mimic a prescribed "it" style as a surefire path to hot (whether it's clean-cut or tattooed up).

No, not at all. What makes a man irresistible is having a style all his own, a way of dressing to reflect who he is, and what he's into. A guy who wakes up hum-drum and throws on the same dingy shirt and pair of jeans every day? Not the same level of attractiveness at all.

— Julie D. Andrews, health expert and author

6. They're emotionally mature

There’s no beating around the bush here. I fully expect to have a guy "correct" me about this fact, but it’s still a fact. If you feel personally attacked, that is a sign you should work hard to fix things.

A large portion of men have serious problems with their emotional maturity. They can’t regulate their emotions, they can’t do any form of introspection, and many can’t even really communicate well with their dates.

Emotional maturity isn’t just about taking no for an answer and being able to regulate emotions. It’s about not being manipulative and not resorting to abuse to get your way. It’s about being a straight shooter, so to speak.

— Ossiana Tepfenhart, Author

7. They are unapologetically honest

Being unapologetically honest shows confidence and also shows a woman that you have a lot of dignity. Having your own opinion shows a woman that you aren't just trying to impress and please her.

Of course, you want to respect her, but you also need to challenge her. When you do this, she understands you have a sense of pride grounded in who you are. When you are open to communication and showing honesty, it builds an emotional connection with a woman.

— Apollonia Ponti, Dating and Relationship Expert and Certified Coach

The secret of desirable men sounds so simple when you put it in a single sentence. Be a passionate mystery with the style and humor to reflect emotional intelligence and confident honesty. That is how men can inspire the desire in others.

Will Curtis is a creator, editor, and activist who has spent the last decade working remotely.