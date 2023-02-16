3 Juicy Secrets To Make Him Ache For You

By Elizabeth Stone — Updated on Feb 16, 2023
Photo: BAZA Production | Shutterstock
Traditionally, when it comes to courtship, the guy is the one who does the courting and the woman does the evaluation and the waiting. But in this modern generation, it's a whole different story.
That's because today, women also have their own moves to get the guy to fall for them.
Not all women have the gift or the expertise when it comes to this. There are some women who are too shy and some have an inferiority complex, making it difficult for them to approach a guy.
But a number of women have the confidence to make the first move.
These women are usually those who think of themselves positively or those who learned that nothing begets nothing, so they take their chances and move if they really want to know this guy.
You can do it, too — if you know these flirting tips.
RELATED: 3 Surprising Flirting Tips That Will Make Him Crave You
Here are three juicy flirting tips that'll make him ache for you:
1. Be yourself — really
They say that you need to put your best foot forward but most of the time, if a person does this, the courtship ends up being a disaster once both parties discover the bad side of the other.
Just to be safe, simply be yourself.
Try to show him the best of you and also the part of you that you aren't sure he will really like. He needs to know and accept not only the good side of you but the not-so-good part of you as well.
This simply means that you must stop pretending to be somebody you are not. Faking it only causes problems, like losing his trust.
So, just relax, enjoy the moments you are with him, and have fun. You will come to see that he will appreciate you more than you expect. He will fall in love with who you really are and not with somebody you are pretending to be.
RELATED: How To Flirt With A Guy So He Can’t Get You Off His Mind
2. Make him want more of you
Try to be a little reserved. When you are having a conversation, do not reveal everything about yourself.
If you are sending text messages to each other, put a limit on it. You need to stop sending messages before the conversation becomes boring.
If you are chatting on one of the social networking sites, try to log off first before your topic gets boring or too dull and redundant.
If you are talking over the phone, try to end the call as soon as you suspect an awkward silence is about to come up.
RELATED: 20 Ways To Let A Guy Know You Like Him (In A Subtle, Flirty Way)
3. Be mysterious
When you go out on a date with him, do not immediately tell him everything about your life.
Related Stories From YourTango:
If he has lots of questions, especially if it’s too personal, which most guys do if they are interested, don’t immediately spill the beans or be offended, but rather, smile a little and say, "Maybe another time."
These things can make you more interesting and could be the answer for how to make him fall in love with you.
Try to keep to your own hobbies, and make sure that you don't drop everything just to be around him.
RELATED: If You Flirt This Specific Way, He'll Be Attracted To You Instantly
More for You:
Elizabeth Stone is an author, dating coach, and personal development coach who helps women restore themselves in order to improve their relationships.