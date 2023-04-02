By Jeannie Assimos

At the top of nearly every survey about what singles want in a partner is a person who is faithful, loyal, and trustworthy. In other words, singles in a committed relationship want someone who will not cheat on them.

Unfortunately, the reality of that desire often comes to a painful end as time goes on. Accurate statistics are hard to come by (because lots of people don’t want to admit to cheating), but researchers agree that 30 to 50 percent of men and 20 to 40 percent of women are unfaithful.

Can you ever know for sure that your partner won’t cheat? No, because people and circumstances change over time. But you can look for specific personal qualities that offer a strong predisposition for faithfulness instead of unfaithfulness.

If your guy does these 15 things, he'll always be faithful:

1. He keeps his word in other areas

Reliability and trustworthiness across many aspects of life are good indicators of faithfulness in your relationship.

2. He likes your friends but keeps a respectful distance

Researchers found that nearly half (45 percent) of men and more than one-fourth (26 percent) of women are attracted to friends of their partners and are tempted to act on it.

3. He does not keep secrets

Small secrets can blossom into big ones down the line.

4. He is aware of the danger zones

For instance, business trips are particularly troublesome: Thirty-six percent of men and 13 percent of women said they gave into temptation on a business trip.

5. He has extinguished old flames

Many people look back on past relationships with fond memories, and some even maintain friendships with a past love. But wise individuals guard against too much interaction with an ex. That’s because 32 percent of women and 21 percent of men who admitted to acting on sexual temptation said it was with a former boyfriend/girlfriend.

6. He is invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you

Many individuals who get involved in affairs have been unable to deepen their love relationship beyond the early phase of infatuation and adrenaline rush.

7. He maintains proper boundaries with co-workers

That’s because 60 percent of affairs start at work. And keeping a strictly professional relationship with co-workers is how to know if a guy won't cheat on you.

8. He feels appreciated

And this is where you can make a huge difference: More than 90 percent of men, and a similar number of women, said that feeling unappreciated and unwanted contributed strongly to their affairs.

9. He is not a narcissist

People with narcissistic tendencies — self-absorbed, lacking empathy — are especially prone to straying.

10. He knows the importance of a satisfying sex life

After all, 52 percent of people with unsatisfying sex lives said they would be tempted to cheat, while only 17 percent who were sexually satisfied said they would be tempted.

11. He doesn’t have an excessive need to be admired and liked

A need to have one’s ego boosted leads to inappropriate relationships with someone eager to flatter.

12. At the appropriate time, he will be completely open about finances

Since money disputes are the number one cause of divorce, psychologists have coined the term “financial infidelity,” in which individuals deceive their partner with hidden debt, secret credit cards, and undisclosed shopping sprees.

13. He doesn’t flirt with anyone but you

Flirting or checking out other people is disrespectful to you, and disrespect is a step toward unfaithfulness.

14. He is realistic, knowing no one is immune

One of the biggest dangers is thinking “it could never happen to me.” Approximately 69 percent of people who cheated never considered it a possibility before it happened.

15. He has a strong emphasis on “we,” not “I”

Faithful partners recognize the value of preserving the relationship’s love and intimacy — and will take measures to protect the special bond they share.

Jeannie Assimos is an experienced content creator located in Los Angeles. She has experience in television, film, public relations, and writing from working at Entertainment Tonight and eHarmony.

This article was originally published at eHarmony. Reprinted with permission from the author.