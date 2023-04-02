Trust is necessary to make a relationship work. If you're scared your guy might be breaking yours, read on.
By eHarmony — Updated on Apr 02, 2023
Photo: John Danow/ Shutterstock
By Jeannie Assimos
At the top of nearly every survey about what singles want in a partner is a person who is faithful, loyal, and trustworthy. In other words, singles in a committed relationship want someone who will not cheat on them.
Unfortunately, the reality of that desire often comes to a painful end as time goes on. Accurate statistics are hard to come by (because lots of people don’t want to admit to cheating), but researchers agree that 30 to 50 percent of men and 20 to 40 percent of women are unfaithful.
Can you ever know for sure that your partner won’t cheat? No, because people and circumstances change over time. But you can look for specific personal qualities that offer a strong predisposition for faithfulness instead of unfaithfulness.
RELATED: The Perfect Age To Get Married, According To Science
RELATED: 3 All-Too-Common Insecurities That Destroy Relationships
If your guy does these 15 things, he'll always be faithful:
1. He keeps his word in other areas
Reliability and trustworthiness across many aspects of life are good indicators of faithfulness in your relationship.
2. He likes your friends but keeps a respectful distance
Researchers found that nearly half (45 percent) of men and more than one-fourth (26 percent) of women are attracted to friends of their partners and are tempted to act on it.
3. He does not keep secrets
Small secrets can blossom into big ones down the line.
4. He is aware of the danger zones
For instance, business trips are particularly troublesome: Thirty-six percent of men and 13 percent of women said they gave into temptation on a business trip.
RELATED: 10 Love Mistakes I Made In My 30s That I'll Never, Ever Make Again
5. He has extinguished old flames
Many people look back on past relationships with fond memories, and some even maintain friendships with a past love. But wise individuals guard against too much interaction with an ex. That’s because 32 percent of women and 21 percent of men who admitted to acting on sexual temptation said it was with a former boyfriend/girlfriend.
6. He is invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you
Many individuals who get involved in affairs have been unable to deepen their love relationship beyond the early phase of infatuation and adrenaline rush.
7. He maintains proper boundaries with co-workers
That’s because 60 percent of affairs start at work. And keeping a strictly professional relationship with co-workers is how to know if a guy won't cheat on you.
8. He feels appreciated
And this is where you can make a huge difference: More than 90 percent of men, and a similar number of women, said that feeling unappreciated and unwanted contributed strongly to their affairs.
9. He is not a narcissist
People with narcissistic tendencies — self-absorbed, lacking empathy — are especially prone to straying.
RELATED: Boredom And 9 More Reasons People Fall Out Of Love
10. He knows the importance of a satisfying sex life
After all, 52 percent of people with unsatisfying sex lives said they would be tempted to cheat, while only 17 percent who were sexually satisfied said they would be tempted.
11. He doesn’t have an excessive need to be admired and liked
A need to have one’s ego boosted leads to inappropriate relationships with someone eager to flatter.
12. At the appropriate time, he will be completely open about finances
Since money disputes are the number one cause of divorce, psychologists have coined the term “financial infidelity,” in which individuals deceive their partner with hidden debt, secret credit cards, and undisclosed shopping sprees.
Related Stories From YourTango:
13. He doesn’t flirt with anyone but you
Flirting or checking out other people is disrespectful to you, and disrespect is a step toward unfaithfulness.
14. He is realistic, knowing no one is immune
One of the biggest dangers is thinking “it could never happen to me.” Approximately 69 percent of people who cheated never considered it a possibility before it happened.
15. He has a strong emphasis on “we,” not “I”
Faithful partners recognize the value of preserving the relationship’s love and intimacy — and will take measures to protect the special bond they share.
RELATED: The Harsh Reason Women Get Played By The Men They Date
More for You:
Jeannie Assimos is an experienced content creator located in Los Angeles. She has experience in television, film, public relations, and writing from working at Entertainment Tonight and eHarmony.
This article was originally published at eHarmony. Reprinted with permission from the author.