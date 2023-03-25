If He Doesn't Have These 4 Traits, Don't Marry Him

By now, you know that if a man freaks out on the waiter, he will likely do the same to you. And those men who hate all of their exes? They likely aren't getting many accolades on the other side, either.

But aside from the obvious traits one should avoid in a mate — aggression (passive or outright), disrespect, a lack of manners, empathy, and/or intelligence — there are those red flags that look a softer shade of pink behind rose-colored glasses.

You know what I'm talking about; the ones that cause that gnawing feeling in your gut and leave you wondering if the situation is workable or if it's time to walk. You're in luck if you're tired of collecting frequent flyer miles to the purgatory between stay and go.

If he doesn't have these qualities, they are signs you shouldn't marry him. These are nonnegotiable and often overlooked, but I've learned to hold on tightly to them.

If he doesn't have these four traits, don't marry him:

1. He has a steady job and a work history

In our teens, being in a band made a man sexy. As a grown woman, it's only hot if that band is U2. Of course, requiring that a man bring home the bacon like Bono is hardly behavior, I'd condone (make your moolah, baby girl).

Still, as a woman who has dated the perpetually unemployed, I can tell you that expecting him to have a solid job, work history, and career plan should be a no-brainer. Don't believe me? I went and confirmed it with an expert.

"A man's work ethic reflects his character," says Jennine Estes, M.F.T. She says an ability to make a long-term commitment gives insight into his value system. "Building a career shows an ability to commit, work through difficulties, and showcases people skills development. It also highlights his self-esteem. These things will impact your relationship and ease the obvious financial burden."

The job/relationship equation: There's more to him having a job than you not wanting to split (or get) the check constantly; it's a view into his personal code.

"People can bond over their career passion, or it can highlight opposing values," says Estes, who adds that how a person approaches their career can also show how they can be in a relationship. "It's not just about financial security; it's also about showing that someone is willing to get up every day and do what it takes to care for themselves and work toward a higher goal."

When it's workable: If your man has recently changed directions, graduated from school, or been laid off, give him a break.

"Don't jump the gun until you know the full story," advises Estes. "A man working towards a larger goal or fighting for a higher paying position is different from someone unreliable, lacking ambition, or lazy." Give him a reasonable time frame and pay attention to his dedication and energy level. He deserves your support if he's getting up early, networking, and pounding the pavement.

When it's not workable: Is your man always having work problems or making excuses to stay unemployed until he finds the "perfect" job? It may be time to give him the pink slip. If he's not fighting for something as important as his career, how can you expect him to fight beside you when the going gets tough?

2. He knows how to cook and clean

No, I'm not talking about Todd's English-style dishes and floors so clean you can eat off them (though both would be nice). Still, I firmly believe that all adults should know how to make a decent omelet and steak, and they should want to wash the dishes within a few hours of the meal.

These skills are not only about self-sufficiency (and disliking smells and critters) but show that one is interested in enjoying life and not too lazy to go beyond the basics.

The laundry/love equation: Anyone with long workdays and a busy social life knows that take-out numbers are called, and tube socks occasionally find a home on the floor. I chalk these things up to being the side effects of a full life. That said, if your man only cooks his General Tso's in a dirty microwave, it may signify something more serious.

A man who knows how to take care of himself — and cares enough to make the effort to do so — will be far more inclined to step up and take care of you than someone who expects you to live according to his low standards or act as a full-time maid service. And if he doesn't, it's one of the signs you shouldn't marry him.

When it's workable: If he doesn't know how to clean the toilet or chop an onion, but is open to learning, feels free to move past go.

"The key component is compromise. No one should do all the work; you must have a happy medium. He cooks, and you clean. He makes the bed; you dust the tables. This way, it's not over the top. It's about two people creating a home that feels like their personal sanctuary," says Estes.

When it's not workable: Estes says certain "red flags" should not be overlooked. If he refuses to do his part, he always puts it off until "tomorrow" or thinks that only ladies do laundry, pack up, and go.

"This signals that he may not see you as an equal." That's a bigger problem than figuring out who will take the trash.

3. He doesn't live at home with his parents

It's nice when a man is close with his mother, but if she knows where you are 24/7 or snuggles between you on movie night, you'll feel more like a sibling than a significant other. Family-oriented includes spending quality time together, celebrating, and supporting each other. Family-obsessed is another story.

A family that accepts you too quickly is also a big no-no. "If his entire family is adding you on Facebook the first month or you're meeting the family on the first few dates, you're seeing big red flags," Estes says.

The family/relationship equation: It's important to remember that every family has different values and boundaries. But your guy needs to know where his childhood ends and adulthood begins.

"He needs to be able to stand on his own two feet as a self-reliant man who makes his own decisions, can face the world independently, and pay his bills without help. If he can't, these are important factors to consider," says Estes.

When it's workable: "It's a good sign when your guy can set boundaries and is open to having conversations about your feelings while making you feel like a priority," says Estes. Better yet, these traits can help to make a relationship work even when you've had an initial setback.

"It doesn't mean you have to end things if you don't get along with the family initially. Examining how the two of you work through these issues is more important. You've got to make sure that the relationship is solid and can handle the conflict no matter what," she says.

When it's not workable: If your man's mom has an issue every time you have a date or most of his conversations include his family members, it may be time to cut the cord. The "blood is thicker than water" approach will get in the way of your long-term love, warns Estes.

"If his family is so far up on the pedestal where they always come first and take precedence over anything else, including you, you'll feel run over," says Estes. And really, who wants to make out with a man's baby? No thanks.

4. He has a life of his own

In a world of dating sites and swiping right, couples who do everything together may seem retro and cute from the outside, but there's a real value in flying solo, even when attached.

"Relationships are dynamic, and there are many ways to connect with a partner. It's important to have an identity and individuality when in a relationship. The more you work on yourself and build self-confidence, the more you can bring to the relationship. The more you grow, the more the relationship can grow," says Estes.

The life of his own/relationship equation: I'm not suggesting that every woman start loving the idea of a Costa Rican bachelor party blow-out, but imagine never having time to unwind with your girls over a bottle of wine or taking that trip to the ultimate spa retreat with your bestie?

We tend to forget that we are all individuals on a life journey who choose to walk together, and being in a relationship doesn't change that. "It's important to have alone time, friend time, and hobbies outside of the relationship to allow partners to be excited to come back together and share their stories," says Estes.

When it's workable: If your man is a bit shy or a loner, it doesn't mean you need to dump him. He may be unsure as to how to reach out to new friends. Think about it: In school, it was easy to meet new people, but as we grow older, the opportunities to make new friends (and see old ones) can seem more limited, which means unless your guy has a solid crew of constant companions, he's likely not always going to have someone to do something with.

When it's not workable: If your dude confuses co-dependency with love, doesn't have any interests or passions (read: boring), or sacrifices his "alone time" to keep you from going out and enjoying yours, it might be time to move forward ... on your own.

Here's the caveat, ladies: You should be able to offer all these things, too.

Brenda Della Casa is the author of Cinderella Was A Liar, former managing editor of Preston Bailey, a Huffington Post Blogger, and a contributor for Divalicious.