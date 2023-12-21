Are you the apple of his eye? Here's how to figure out what you really mean to him.
By Anna Karimo
Last updated on Dec 21, 2023
There are times when a boyfriend needs to prove just how important you are to him. Well, need may be a strong word choice. He is a free person with free will, of course.
But if he truly loves you, chances are he'll be showing you how much you mean to him without you ever having to even ask him.
5 Ways to Tell How Much You Mean To Him
1. He takes care of you when you’re sick.
Not just sniffly, pouty sick, where you want to have a Real Housewives marathon and fall asleep early. If you’re going to be boring, and you don’t really need him, give him a break and send him to hang out with his friends for the night.
But if you don’t think you can even open your eyes without help, your boyfriend should be there with a thermometer, popsicles, movies, nyquil, chicken soup or whatever else you need.
2. He's there for you in case of an emergency.
When your ride bails, your dog runs away, or your car explodes, your boyfriend should come to your aid. Guys love opportunities to flex their Knight-In-Shining-Armor muscles.
If he blows you off and leaves you in the lurch, you should definitely leave him in the dust.
3. He responds positively when you intitiate sex.
If you call your boyfriend from the bath and explain that you need him to help you get dirty before you can get clean, he should be on your doorstep in seconds by confounding all laws of space and time.
Better yet, text him something you would be way too shy to say out loud.
Often guys sex drives are triggered by blunt imagery. A good boyfriend will recognize when his girlfriend reaches out that way, he’d better deliver or she probably won’t reach out again.
4. He's there when you need backup.
If you’re both at a party or a bar and you are getting majorly hit on by the resident creep, your boyfriend should swoop in and rescue you. You should definitely try to rescue yourself first, but sometimes creeps get too pushy, which is exactly when you need an attentive boyfriend to help you out.
If he doesn’t check in with you after reading your, "911 need you please or might get roofied" text because he decides it’s more fun to yuck it up with his friends on the other end of the bar, you should definitely find a different date.
5. He goes to weddings with you.
You might hate weddings and need someone to suffer with you, or you love them and want to enjoy the romance with someone special. Either way, he should definitely be by your side.
Good boyfriends know how alluring a wedding can be, so they want to be there to catch you when you fall under its magically romantic spell. They hate imagining some scoundrel groomsman is going to take advantage of the romance in the air and try to turn it into romance under your bra.
The bottom line
If these occasions aren’t how you want your boyfriend to demonstrate his commitment to you, you have to let him know how he can show you’re important to him. Maybe having a date at weddings truly doesn’t matter to you, and you prefer being by yourself when you’re sick. If that’s the case, tell him what you need.
Remember, the easiest way to tell if you’re important to him is if he pays attention to what’s important to you.
Anna Karimo is the founder and CEO of Nouveau Dating. She is an International Relationship expert as well as a dating coach, motivational speaker, and prolific author.