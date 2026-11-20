Three months after my relationship ended, I was still rereading our old texts. I'd talked it through with everyone I trust and I still couldn't answer one question: was I supposed to let this go, or was I giving up too early?

I'm not someone who necessarily believes in psychic readings. I'd always thought of them as something between magazine horoscopes and a party trick. The idea of revealing my feelings to a stranger in an app sounded even less appealing.

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But a friend kept bringing up PsychicBook, an app where readings happen only over chat.

One sleepless night, I downloaded PsychicBook, mostly to prove to myself it wouldn't help. But I ended up getting the answers I needed.

The setup was simple. Advisors come in three types: psychics, tarot readers, and astrologers. I was able to browse based on what I needed help with, and there were options for love and relationships, career, or life path.

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Each profile showed the advisor's specialization, as well as reviews from people who have talked to them and the price per minute. That last part mattered to me more than I expected. I knew what I'd be paying before I typed a single word.

I spent a while reading reviews. I wasn't looking for big promises, though. I was looking for words like kind and patient.

I eventually picked a tarot card reader whose reviews kept mentioning good questions, and started a chat.

I expected her to start pulling cards right away. Instead, she asked what I actually wanted to know.

I typed something long and messy about if my ex would ever come back. The advisor I chose read it and asked a simpler question: was I asking whether he would return, or whether I should keep waiting?

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That stopped me right away. They weren't the same question, but I'd been treating them as if they were. The first 10 minutes were free, and by the time she asked that second question, I already knew I'd pay to keep going.

She drew three cards. The first was the Eight of Cups, which she described as walking away from something that no longer serves you. Next was the Two of Swords, a stalemate, someone holding still so she doesn't have to choose. The last was the Star, which she read as hope that returns slowly once you stop looking over your shoulder.

I sat with my phone for a full minute before replying. Then I wrote something I hadn't said to anyone: I was more afraid of being alone than of losing him.

She didn't rush to fix it. Instead, she asked what being on my own had looked like before the relationship, and we stayed with that for a while. By the end, I had a different question to live with, and it was a better one.

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The chat with the psychic wasn't a weak point, it was the reason the whole thing worked for me at all.

Chatting online with a psychic gave me time to think. On a call, I fill silences with whatever comes out first. But in chat, I could delete a sentence that wasn't true and write the one that was. My most honest answers came after those pauses.

I did the reading late at night, with a roommate on the other side of a thin wall. It was great that I never had to lower my voice or worry about being overheard. It felt more like writing in a journal than talking to a stranger.

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And when I felt like I'd gotten what I came for, I said thank you and ended the session. There were no awkward goodbyes and no feeling of being kept on the line.

PsychicBook is built around chat from the start, and after trying it, I get why.

When you ask PsychicBook for answers, you get the clarity you need.

With the app, there are a few things to know before you start:

PsychicBook is available on iOS and Android

There are three types of advisors: psychics, tarot readers, and astrologers

Every profile shows the advisor's specialization, reviews, and price per minute

You pay by the minute, and you see the price before the session starts

Every conversation happens in a private chat

New users get 10 free minutes plus 50% off their first session

The app is for adults 18 and older

A reading didn't tell me my future, but I don't think that's what it's for. What it gave me was a calm perspective at a moment when I couldn't find one on my own. It helped me look at my situation from a different angle and notice what I already felt.

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PsychicBook isn't a substitute for a doctor, lawyer, therapist, or financial advisor, so if you're dealing with something that needs professional help, start there.

For me, though, the reading worked best as a way to slow down and think.

A week later, I deleted the text thread. The reading didn't tell me to, but I finally knew which question I was answering.

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I still wouldn't call myself someone who believes in psychics, but I believe in good questions. And I got a few from someone who had no stake in my answer.

If there's something you keep turning over, and you'd rather write it than say it out loud, PsychicBook is worth a try. Your first 10 minutes are free, and your first session is 50% off.

18+. For entertainment purposes only. No outcome is guaranteed.

Helen Mangold is a middle school teacher in Chicago. When she isn't grading papers, she's usually reading on her back porch, trying new recipes that don't always work out, or walking along the lake with her dog. She writes occasionally about the small decisions that end up changing everything.

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