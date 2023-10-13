Love

How Your Relationship Shockingly Affects Your Decision Making, According To Research

Study says that people in supported relationships feel more confident about making decisions.

By Sam H. Escobar — Last updated on Oct 13, 2023

Photo: SHOTPRIME | Billion Photos | Canva
Man and woman having a conversation

When I was buying my own Apple laptop for the first time a few months ago, I was a bit nervous. I grew up in a household with PCs and have always considered myself a “PC person,” so I naturally felt more comfortable purchasing those — up until my last one stopped working after just two and a half years.

Plus, I had been gradually turning into an “Apple person”: first with an iPod, then an iPad, finally the iPhone, and voila! I was now constantly carrying some little device with a bitten apple on it at all times.

Nevertheless, while I was buying a laptop, I found myself anxious about which to get. There were multiple appealing models, but since I had never had one before, I didn’t know exactly what to look for. Since one of my exes — who’s now one of my best friends — is very Apple-savvy, I wound up asking him for help and advice. He gave me a bit of information and told me which he thought would best suit my needs, and when I arrived at the store to get it a few days later, I felt confident and informed — even though I actually knew quite little still.

RELATED: 6 Science-Backed Techniques To Help You Make Difficult Decisions Without Regrets

But I trusted him, as well as my instincts, so I wound up purchasing the one I thought made the most sense without even investigating other models in-store, which I likely would have had he not helped me with my decision.

   

   

So, why was it so quick and simple for me to choose once I had someone's support? Apparently, it’s because people are more likely to feel confident with fewer choices when they’re in a supportive relationship.

RELATED: A Simple Practice To Help You Feel More Confident 

Research from a 2013 study suggests that people are able to make a more solid, decisive choice when someone else is helping to quell anxiety regarding the various options.

In the study, participants were given the choice between the following:

Option A: You do not have to make a decision on which phone to get. The company decides for you.
Option B: For a $5 fee, you can view and select from 3 of the 9 available models.
Option C: For a $10 fee, you can view and select from 6 of the 9 available models.
Option D: For a $15 fee, you can view and select from 9 of the 9 available models.

Oddly enough, the participants who were in relationships often chose options A, B, or C, whereas those who were not in a relationship picked option D.

Researchers believe that this is because the more supported a person feels, the more comfortable they are with less control over their choices.

Personally, I would choose the last one. I love having tons of options because I would be afraid of getting a terrible phone if I couldn’t choose it for myself. Did I mention I have control issues? Because I do. So it makes entirely too much sense that I would choose D. I'm definitely not a “leave it up to fate” kind of person. I much prefer to be able to exercise control over my situation.

Related Stories From YourTango:
How To 'Think Positive' Without Pretending The Bad Doesn't Exist
15 Unique Personality Traits Strong Women Possess
10 Beautiful Things That Happen When You Learn To Love Being Alone

However, being that I’m presently single, I can’t help but wonder: if I were in a healthy, comforting relationship with someone, would I feel differently about having my phone chosen for me?

For that matter, what else could I be comfortable not choosing?

RELATED: 12 Ways To Be Confident In Your Relationship (And Stop Feeling Insecure)

Sam H. Escobar is the Deputy Director at Allure Magazine.