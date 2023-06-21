How Often Married Couples Kiss, According To Research

Why aren't people kissing anymore?
Every movie involving a fratboy-type, married male lead will brush up on the most clichéd stereotype of monogamy — that once we say "I do," we stop having sex.
But not everyone thinks that's necessarily true. Hey, it's a stereotype for a reason.
Many couples, whether they've been together for months, years, or even decades have their fair share of intimacy issues. Having healthy intimacy in marriage is important to creating a long-lasting relationship. But sometimes, couples lose that spark and things slowly deteriorate. It's nothing that a little communication can't fix, but vulnerability can be scary.
A 2011 survey revealed that nearly one in five married couples go without kissing for as long as one week at a time! And when they do finally lock lips, it will last no longer than five seconds for 40 percent of them. Where's the passion? Where's the urge to be in the arms of your lover at all times?
How you could go an entire week without kissing your spouse? It's absolutely mind-boggling. No wonder so many couples have intimacy issues within their relationship. Kissing is the best thing, some would even say better than sex. And, are these couples not having sex either? Kissing is absolutely necessary to have a fulfilling sex life.
Granted, these results are based on the British population, but how different are our countries when it comes to kissing, really? They are the nation that spawned us, after all. I mean, they can be uptight, but I didn't realize they were that uptight.
There are some glimmers of hope in the results, albeit few. Five percent of those aged 45 and up squeeze in more than 30 kisses per week, which averages out to just over four per day. So, not counting a presumed "good morning" and "good night" kiss, that leaves two others.
Even younger couples aged 18 to 24 — not necessarily married — make some time for romance, with an average of 11 kisses per week, or less than two per day.
The results were released in an effort to publicize the BHF's Emergency Life Skills campaign and highlight the importance of knowing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation — called the "kiss of life" overseas.
Stateside, we think this survey emphasizes the need for a romantic boost in our relationships. So, if you haven't kissed your honey in a few days, I suggest you go out and buy the biggest bouquet of roses you can find and smooch her all over, it could lead to something more.
