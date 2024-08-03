Though it may be impossible to feel attractive and desirable all of the time, we asked our experts to offer their best advice about how to feel your absolute best.

Here are 7 'hot-to-go' qualities of women who are utterly irresistible to men:

1. They eat special foods

Expensive oysters, truffles, and caviar are classic aphrodisiacs. According to research from the Tufts Human Nutrition Center, common foods like asparagus, avocado, arugula, and basil can affect your neurochemicals to help enhance your mood.

There's a reason why hotels serve fresh pineapple, raspberries, and strawberries with a bowl of real whipped cream. Avocado slices sprinkled with pine nuts and a thin chiffonade of basil exude well-being.

Also, try fresh apricots, figs, and bananas dusted with nutmeg and a few sliced raw almonds to spice up your love life and keep you from feeling good. Of course, you can also go with classic chocolate. —Nancy Lee Bentley

2. They use provocative aromas

Try dabbing real vanilla on your temples or sipping some ginseng tea with a splash of almond extract. According to studies, vanilla is the world's favorite scent.

High-zinc foods such as oysters, shrimp, and pine nuts enhance the senses, especially taste and smell, and support libido.

Of course, you already know that scented candles, flowers, and incense can help set your mood. So, instead of perfume, try droplets of essential oils like lavender, sandalwood, musk, or ylang-ylang on your pillow. —Nancy Lee Bentley

3. They embrace their je ne sais quoi

Just like pheromones, you can't necessarily see it, but its effects are there. So, whatever makes you feel powerful and alluring inside is bound to translate into an indescribably delicious aura outside. —Nancy Lee Bentley

5. They take good care of their body

Good nutrition, hydration, and exercise are all important for physical power. Being relaxed, open-hearted and conflict-free reduces stress and cortisol, and opens your mental and emotional fields. —Nancy Lee Bentley

Pexels / Edgar Santos T.

6. They're not afraid to experiment

The bedroom should not be the bored room. With something as simple as using a foreign accent, you can turn up the heat on your boyfriend to burning degrees of hot sensation.

Go slow when role-playing; make it a game and let him wonder if this is happening. Stay in character but be a lady and maintain control. —Maya Ezratti

7. They know how to create a great playlist

Have a playlist of slow, sensual songs. Download the songs onto your iPod, bring it over, or turn it on when he gets to your place.

Listen to the playlist while you're getting dressed and, even more importantly, when you're getting undressed. Music helps enhance the act of intimacy, and who doesn't want to feel, and be, more sensual and alluring in the bedroom? —Maya Ezratti

