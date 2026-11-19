Those warm, fuzzy feelings that come with being in love aren't just happening in your head. When someone you genuinely care about walks into the room, your body reacts in some pretty wonderful ways.

Being near someone you care deeply about can help support your overall well-being. In simpler terms, when you're with the person you love, they make you healthier. Just another reason to spend more time with that special someone!

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4 healthy things that happen when you're near the person you love:

1. Your stress levels naturally decrease

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Life comes with plenty of reasons to feel stressed. But being around someone you love can take the edge off. Simply sitting next to someone who makes you feel safe can help your body relax and take a break from its usual stress response.

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There's research to back this up, too. A 2022 study published in PLOS ONE found that women who hugged their romantic partners before experiencing a stressful situation had a smaller cortisol response than those who didn't hug their partners. Cortisol is the body's primary stress-control hormone, so having someone you love nearby to help keep your levels low can be pretty handy.

2. Your brain releases feel-good chemicals that make you feel giddy

Spending time with someone you love can activate your brain's reward system, encouraging the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that makes you feel happy and giddy.

Oxytocin, often called the love hormone, also helps people feel connected and emotionally close. It can be released through hugging, cuddling, and holding hands. According to a study in the Neurobiological Basis of Love from 2022, that kind of romantic love involves brain pathways associated with both dopamine and oxytocin. In other words, you get a little extra happiness when you're with your partner.

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3. Your basic internal functions can become more regulated

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Being around a loved one can do more than just put you in a good mood. Your body is constantly working behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly, from maintaining your temperature to controlling blood sugar. Having someone you're close to nearby might actually make these unseen actions run a bit smoother, helping your body stay in balance without working so hard.

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A 2026 Science Advances study, highlighted in PsyPost, claims that people experienced smaller physiological disruptions and faster recovery from injury when their loved one was close.

4. You're less likely to get sick

When you're happy, your body is better at healing itself. Feeling supported and secure keeps stress in check, which is important because chronic stress can mess with your immune system and even cause inflammation.

The science behind this connection appears in a 2016 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which found that people with a network of loved ones were better able to fend off colds. The researchers proposed that social connections have a major impact on maintaining good health.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.