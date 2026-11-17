Many people hope for a relationship that lasts a lifetime, but unexpected curveballs can make it hard to predict whether two people will stay together long-term. While there's no way to know for certain what the future holds, there are some surprisingly small signs that a couple has what it takes to make their relationship last.

According to psychology and relationship experts, couples who stay together for life often share certain habits that help them maintain a strong connection, even when life gets difficult. Research by Colorado State University suggests that seeing your romantic partner as a best friend is associated with a greater sense of companionship. And friendship is just one of several important qualities that can help a relationship stand the test of time.

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Here are 7 tiny signs two people have the skills needed to stay together for life:

1. They're genuinely best friends

Couples who stay together for a lifetime aren't just romantic partners. They have a friendship, and they continue to maintain it alongside their romantic connection.

In a Colorado State University study, people who see their partner as their best friend have a greater sense of companionship. They can share interests and connect over similar views. They respect each other and don't mind being themselves around each other.

2. They don't lose themselves in the relationship

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In relationships, some people may start to lose themselves in their relationship. They may adopt their partner's habits or change their personality to fit their partner's personality.

Holly Parker, a licensed psychologist, suggests couples should invest in themselves. They should keep engaging in the hobbies they had before the relationship and maintain friendships outside of their romantic partnership. This can help the relationship thrive because both partners can be their own person while still showing affection to the other person.

3. They can talk about anything and trust each other

Communication and trust are important in any relationship, but especially romantic ones. In a CNBC article, clinical psychologist Cortney S. Warren states that couples who trust and communicate with each other often talk about many different topics together.

These topics can range from time and money to insecurities and past experiences. They don’t avoid talking to their partner out of fear of rejection or being vulnerable. They embrace it because they know their partner will create a space for them to be honest and vulnerable, even if it’s uncomfortable.

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4. They accept each other for who they really are

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Nobody is perfect. Everyone has their own flaws, and there's nothing wrong with that. But in some relationships, one or both partners might ignore or brush aside their partner's imperfections and idealize them, accepting only the parts they like and can tolerate.

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Research discussed by Utah State University suggests that when someone feels truly accepted and supported by their partner, they're more comfortable being themselves. In long-term relationships, both partners can see and accept each other for who they are. They recognize the good and the bad, and they choose to love their partner despite their imperfections.

This can create a safe space for them to drop their guard and build intimacy and trust as the relationship grows.

5. They approach life as a team

In his Psychology Today article, Glenn Geher, a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz, suggests one of the secrets to a lasting, loving relationship might just be having a team mindset. When a couple works together toward the same goals, their relationship has a better chance of succeeding.

If there is a problem inside or outside of the relationship, they don't assign the blame to the other person or avoid it. They address it together and work with each other to solve it. As time passes and the relationship continues to grow, they build trust in each other and understand they can handle anything that comes their way.

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6. They work through disagreements instead of fighting against each other

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Conflict is unavoidable in relationships, but it doesn't mean there is anything wrong with the couple. According to psychologist and professor John Gottman, "conflict really has a purpose, and the purpose is mutual understanding."

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In a conflict, both partners listen to understand the other person and respond meaningfully. They acknowledge what happened and the part they may have played. Together, the couple comes up with a solution and figures out how to avoid the same conflict in the future.

7. They share a similar outlook on life

Couples don't have to share all the same interests. They may like doing different things or come from different backgrounds. However, sharing similar values and an outlook on life can help them maintain a strong relationship.

Research by UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center suggests that when couples see the world the same way, they can feel much closer to each other. When life becomes unpredictable or stressful, they may be better able to support each other and feel less uncertain about the future. Having a similar worldview can bring stability and comfort to the relationship.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.