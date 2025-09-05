We all want our partners to be committed. But what do you do when you aren't getting the commitment you want from the person you're dating? What makes some people naturally gifted at creating deep, lasting romantic bonds?

While every relationship is unique, research has identified certain patterns and behaviors that tend to foster genuine commitment and emotional intimacy. These aren't manipulative tactics or games. They're authentic ways of being that create the conditions where love can flourish.

Advertisement

Here are 3 habits of women who always get a man to commit, according to psychology:

1. They know what level of commitment they want

If you're unclear about what you want out of a relationship, then you will have a tough time getting it. Life tends to deliver what we focus on. If you're not focused on what you truly want, then it's time to define what commitment looks like to you.

Does it mean dating exclusively? Do you want an engagement ring on your finger, or is a verbal profession of love good enough for you?

Are you the type of person who feels it's not a commitment until you drive off in the limo with the "just married" sign taped on the trunk? These are all questions you need to answer honestly.

Advertisement

Research shows that a dynamic where one partner is significantly more committed than the other can lead to lower relationship quality and conflict. While forcing commitment is often counterproductive, open communication about relationship goals and demonstrating your own value through behaviors that align with desired commitment can be more effective.

2. They know their timeline

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Relationships take time to develop, but you don't want to wait forever for things to move along. Typically, this time restriction is felt more by women who want children and are approaching the latter part of their prime child-bearing years, but this is not always true.

Why waste time with the wrong person when it's clear you aren't heading towards the committed relationship you want? If you stay in a stagnant relationship, all you do is block the right person who wants the same commitment as you.

Make sure you are clear about how long you are willing to wait for things to progress to where you want them to be.

A 2015 study found that a higher degree of mutual readiness for commitment predicted future increases in a couple's commitment level. This sense of readiness seems to develop over time and is not just a function of how long a couple has been together.

Advertisement

3. They figure out whether they both want the same commitment

Your partner cannot read your mind. If you feel your relationship is not progressing how you'd like, you must bring it up. Don't offer an ultimatum, which has a negative connotation; instead, communicate with your partner about what you want in life.

If you can't communicate your needs and desires, you will have more problems in your relationship than this one. If talking about commitment with your partner scares them off, and you find yourself single again, think positively.

Research confirms the importance of understanding a partner's commitment level before a woman pursues greater commitment, showing that mismatched goals can lead to significant dissatisfaction and relational instability. Couples with recurring goal conflicts report lower relationship quality and personal well-being.

Advertisement

Now you're open to meeting someone who shares the same need for commitment as you, and you're on the path to finding a healthier, happier relationship.

Know it is all about you. You are in control of your destiny where a committed relationship is concerned. If you and your partner are in different places regarding the level of commitment you want in your relationship, then you need to be honest with yourself and decide for yourself the actions will take. It's your love life; you might as well make it what you want.

Advertisement

Jane Garapick is a dating and relationship coach, author, and founder of Getting to True Love. She inspires, supports, and empowers women on their journey to find true love.