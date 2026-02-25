Survey Finds Gen Zers Would End An Otherwise Good Relationship Over This One Thing That’s Hard To Change

A survey has revealed just how differently Gen Z approaches love, and what they're not willing to tolerate anymore. One of those dealbreakers is career incompatibility, or having different morals and values when it comes to work.

Even in the most healthy and happy relationships, it seems Gen Z is putting their foot down when it comes to differences of opinion on work. That means workaholics and layabouts aren't walking down the aisle even if they are crazy about each other. In a survey from matchmaking service Tawkify, researchers wanted to get a better understanding of how career shapes most people's relationships. They surveyed over 1,000 Americans across generations, industries, and family situations about love, stress, and compatibility.

Advertisement

Gen Z would end an otherwise good relationship over career incompatibility.

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

Gen Z is bucking trends when it comes to what they will tolerate in the workplace. But their opinions about work aren't restricted to meeting rooms and cubicles. These young people are prioritizing workplace compatibility in their love lives as well.

Advertisement

According to the survey, an estimated 33% of Americans would end an otherwise great relationship over a career mismatch, with Gen Z leading at 44%. Gen Z is nearly 2x as likely as baby boomers to walk away from a great relationship over career incompatibility (44% vs. 24%).

Most Americans say career compatibility is very important.

When asked what "career compatibility" really means, 27% of respondents said it's shared values about work-life balance, 27% said understanding/support for work demands, 18% said similar schedules and time availability, and 13% said similar lifestyle expectations. It doesn't really have much to do with money, with over half (54%) defining career compatibility as shared values or mutual support.

The idea of career compatibility makes sense in these parameters. A relationship won't work if two people aren't on the same page about free time or career goals. Someone starting a business will need to work much differently than someone just working to get by, and that means two very different life goals.

Advertisement

Career compatibility didn’t just matter to Gen Z in relationships. It also shaped who they were willing to go on a date with in the first place. More than a quarter of Americans (28%) said they had ruled out a potential partner primarily because of their career situation. Among those who did so, their top reasons were job instability or inconsistent income. Really, it's just a fancy way of saying you need a partner who is on the same page as you. You want a partner with similar life goals.

Open communication is important to Gen Z, but it's also a trait they struggle with.

When it comes to dating, Gen Z seems very strict about the kind of career someone has before they choose to date them, but the problem is that they sometimes struggle to express exactly what they want from a partner. While careers matter to Gen Z adults, it seems communication does too. They're not just asking what people are doing for their careers, but also how their careers impact other areas of their lives.

According to Hinge's D.A.T.E. Report, Gen Zers want deeper connections in their dating lives but are struggling a bit to start the conversations that build them. The report revealed 84% of Gen Z daters are seeking new ways to build emotional intimacy, even as hesitation, gendered expectations, and a lack of meaningful questions on dates hold them back.

Advertisement

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

"The Communication Gap isn’t permanent — it’s an invitation to be the person who goes first, who asks better questions, and who chooses vulnerability over the illusion of safety. The people worth knowing aren’t looking for someone perfect — they’re looking for someone who shows up honestly, even when it feels uncomfortable," explained dating coach Logan Ury.

It seems Gen Z aren't really dating for fun, they're dating with actual intention. They want partners who align with the vision they have of their future. They don't want someone who checks a few surface-level things; they want someone who will actually align with their values. Even if it's a "good" relationship, they would much rather walk away than sign up for something that isn't ideal.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.