Flight Attendant Says These 3 Behaviors On A Plane Instantly Reveal Whether Or Not A Man Actually Likes The Woman He’s With

A man often shows his love in small, thoughtful ways, like opening the car door, offering his jacket when you are cold, or simply sharing a smile when he knows you need one. Those thoughtful gestures should not stop when you travel together, either. Even on a plane, those gestures can shine through.

On TikTok, flight attendant Caitlin Love-Robinson shared a video explaining the three behaviors she can easily spot in a man who truly loves the woman he is traveling with. With years of experience and countless interactions observed on board, her insight is worth hearing.

Advertisement

1. He helps out with luggage

Waruenada | Shutterstock

"I know if he likes you or not," the Love-Robinson said, "and I know how he shows up in the household by a few things." First, she explained, if you are lifting your bags and your man is not helping you, he is probably not that into you. If he truly liked you, he would step in and help you put them away.

Advertisement

2. He orders your drink.

Love-Robinson explained that it's a green flag when a woman is dozing off on a plane and the guy she is traveling with gets her a drink when the cart comes around. "If he does not order your drink while you sleep," she said, "and know exactly what you want, he does not care about you like that."

Her point was that your man should not only know your drink of choice, but also have it waiting for you because he cares about your comfort and happiness. Relationship expert Rori Raye put it simply, "Good men like to make their women happy. Period. Good men like to give you presents, they like to take you out, they like to call you, they like to be faithful to you, and they like the way it feels when you feel good about yourself when you’re with them. It makes them feel like men, and it makes them happy."

Making sure your favorite soda is ready and waiting for you when you wake up from your nap on a plane might not seem like a big deal, but if the drink cart rolls around and he doesn't think of you while you're snoozing, how would you feel? Simple gestures can be much more meaningful when you look at them from the perspective of an outsider, like this flight attendant. When a guy orders for the girl he is with, it says, "I know she will want this when she gets up, and I want to make her happy." Sometimes caring about someone is as simple as that.

Advertisement

3. He acts chivalrous.

Last, Love-Robinson argued that if, when she passes him the drink, he does not reach for it first, she takes it as a sign he does not show provision in the household. The flight attendant wrapped up by saying she watches people on airplanes closely and can tell what is going on in a relationship just by looking.

4 PM production / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Acts of love matter.

So, can we draw true conclusions from what the flight attendant said? Can you really say a man doesn't show provision in a household simply because he didn't reach for a drink first? It could sound like a stretch. The reality is, there's not much, if any, study out there about specific things a loving man does inside an airplane. That's too specific. However, we can translate that into a more general term that applies to things he does for you, even outside of a plane. It's called acts of service.

Cosmopolitan explained the idea behind acts of service: in short, they are gestures for your partner, like cooking a meal, buying a small gift, or even helping with luggage. Anything that makes them feel loved. Sex therapist Jenni Skyler put it this way, “Of the five love languages, ‘acts of service’ usually means don’t tell me you love me, but rather, show me you love me.”

But what happens when it is the other way around? If your partner does not engage in these gestures, does it mean they do not love you, like the Love-Robinson suggested?

Actually, no. According to an article by Sarah Sheppard, a mental health writer for Verywell Mind, it could simply mean that acts of service are not their love language. There are five love languages: words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, quality time, and physical touch.

Advertisement

Take the example of ordering drinks on a plane from the Love-Robinson. If your partner’s love language is physical touch, they could be focused on giving you affection, like scratching your back, without realizing that ordering a drink is something you would appreciate. For that reason, Sheppard wrote, “If you prefer to receive acts of service above all other love languages, then it is important to tell your partner this.”

The main idea is that each person has their own way of showing love. Just because your partner did not order you a drink on a plane does not mean they are not showing love in other ways. Still, if acts of service are your preferred love language, make sure you communicate that so your partner can do these little gestures for you.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.