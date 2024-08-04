Experts Reveal 5 'Connection Destroyers' They See Most In Marriage Counseling

You might only realize the connection has been eroding once it is lost.

Written on Aug 04, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Connection destroyer in marriage gorodenkoff | Canva
Advertisement

You meet, fall in love, get engaged, plan the wedding, go on the honeymoon, find a house, and live happily ever after. Wait. Hold on a moment. Love and marriage require awareness of the everyday influences on the health of your connection because some subtle things can destroy your marital bond.

Here are 5 connection-destroyers experts see most in marriage counseling:

1. Weaponized incompetence

Weaponized incompetence refers to the deliberate or strategic display of incompetence or inadequacy by an individual to avoid responsibility, shirk duties, or manipulate others into taking on their tasks.

Advertisement

Here's why it's a connection killer: First, the behavior typically results in an unequal distribution of household and emotional labor, as explored in a 2005 study. The competent partner ends up carrying the bulk of the responsibilities, leading to frustration, burnout, and resentment.

Second, willful (or weaponized) incompetence can be interpreted as a lack of respect for the partner’s time and effort. It signals that one partner does not value the other’s contributions or the shared goals of the relationship.

Regina F. Lark, Ph.D., Entrepreneur, author, speaker

@yourtango You've heard of weaponized incompetence, but what if it's just the symptom of a larger problem that's destroying marriages? According to one therapist, it's actually a lack of emotional intelligence that is sending women to divorce lawyers in droves. #marriage #divorce #weaponizedincompetence #emotionalintelligence #wivesoftiktok ♬ original sound - YourTango

RELATED: The 50 Best Marriage Tips Of All Time, From 50 Marriage Experts

Advertisement

2. When love languages conflict

Differences in a partner's love languages can slowly and subtly change the emotional dynamic for the worse in a marriage. This can be as simple as one partner needing to hear "I love you" or "I'm proud of you" and the other never saying those words aloud.

Or, it emerges in their intimate lives when one partner's needs and desires clash with the other's. Little by little, these differences create dissatisfaction and resentment on one or both sides and ultimately lead to emotional alienation.

Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

RELATED: 5 Habits Of Deeply Connected Couples That Improve Their Chances Of Staying Together

3. You're too busy for each other

When you get so busy you begin to live parallel lives without deliberately carving time out to create consistent little magic moments with one another, of course minus the kids if you have them.

Advertisement

Joy Nordenstrom, MBA, CMM, Relationship Mentor

4. When familiarity becomes contempt

A Journal of Personality and Social Psychology study helps show that far and away, the number one connection killer in a marriage is contempt of the familiar, treating a spouse with disdain, and being distant. Contempt often happens from the thousand little cuts in a marriage, issues that never get settled that lead to subtle underlying anger which leads to contempt.

Mitzi Bockmann, Life coaching

Husband and wife no longer talk and it destroys their connection PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

RELATED: The Life and Death Of Any Relationship Hinges On One Ingredient

5. Lack of appreciation

Our sweetheart relationships are inherently meant to be where we feel the most adored, cherished, and understood. But, because they are also the places where we are the most familiar, it is easy for us to forget to treat each other with the kind of care and attention that sweetheart connection requires.

When we let the familiarity of our relationships overtake the specialness, we can be vulnerable to a slow death of feeling unappreciated, unloved, or unseen. So many marriages end because people have lost the feeling of sacred connection and instead feel the pain of being under-appreciated, overlooked, and misunderstood. 

The best way to avoid these pitfalls is to commit ourselves to taking the time to express adoration, gratitude, and delight, and to offer our sweethearts dedicated attention and curiosity about what they are experiencing in life at the moment.

Related Stories From YourTango:
14 'Old-Fashioned' Habits Of The Most Emotionally Intimate Couples
Intuitive Healer Reveals Top 3 'Chemistry-Enders' She Sees Early In Relationships
Couples Therapist Reveals Top 3 'Danger Zones' She Sees Most In Marriages

Eli Harwood, Counselor/Therapist

Advertisement

A healthy marriage needs both partners' awareness of how to maintain a strong connection, and then you will have found your happily ever after growing even happier.

RELATED: The #1 Thing Every Couple Needs For A Happy Marriage (No, It's Not Love)

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
Why Your Ex Probably Isn’t A Narcissist (According To A Psychologist)