Everyone Thought I’d Met The Perfect Man, But My Body Knew Better

It was a cold August night in the Australian mountains, but I was buzzing. My divorce had finally come through, and I was celebrating surrounded by friends, including my brother, who’s over six feet tall and makes everyone feel safe.

That’s when Jason walked into the pub’s courtyard. He had this confident stride, blonde hair, a professional cricketer’s athletic build, and a big smile that could light up the room. He walked straight over, wrapped me in this big, familiar hug, and kissed me on the cheek like we’d known each other forever.

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In reality, we’d only just met in person.

He had my friends swooning, they thought he was perfect

We’d connected through mutual friends on Facebook, chatted for a little while, and I’d invited him to my divorce party. It felt like the safest way to meet someone new. My friends were there. My brother was there. If nothing else, I’d have plenty of people around me. Honestly, my friends were beside themselves.

“Whoa, Kim…” One of the girls grabbed my arm. “Oh my God… he is absolutely gorgeous.”

He had them swooning. And he probably knew it.

We drank, we laughed, we danced. It was one of those nights where you forget to look at the time because you’re too busy having fun.

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Meanwhile, my brother was quietly doing what brothers do. He was vetting Jason.

One hundred and one questions over a steady flow of bourbon. My brother is no dummy. He’s got a pretty good read on people, especially men. And afterward, he told me he thought Jason seemed like a decent bloke.

So did I. Or maybe I thought I was supposed to. Everyone else seemed completely won over. I wasn’t. Not completely.

I couldn’t have told you why at the time, either. There was just something about the intensity of his attention that felt… too much. Not dangerous. Just overwhelming. He barely looked at anyone else all night. His focus never left me.

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On one hand, it was flattering. After years in an abusive marriage where I’d often felt invisible, having someone look at me like I was the only woman in the room did something to my nervous system.

On the other… It was a lot. He was grabby.

His hands were constantly on me. Around my waist. Against the small of my back. Fingers tangled in my hair. Kissing my neck. Holding my face every time he kissed me.

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We’d known each other in person for all of a few hours, yet he behaved as though I already belonged to him.

Every few minutes, he’d stop, look me straight in the eyes, and smile. “You’re so beautiful.” Then he’d kiss me again. “I like you.”

There was absolutely no mistaking his intentions. That night, we all headed back to my place. My brother and a couple of friends stayed over too, and Jason slept on the lounge.

He was perfectly well behaved. I gave him a pillow and a blanket, said goodnight, and headed off to bed.

He kept testing my boundaries

The next morning, we all sat around drinking coffee. At one point, I wandered over and sat beside Jason on the lounge. Even then, he was all over me.

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His hands rarely seemed to leave my body. An arm wrapped around my waist. Kisses on my neck. Pulling me closer every chance he got. I remember one moment so clearly.

He suddenly pushed me backward onto the lounge and climbed on top of me, grunting into my neck and chuckling as he kissed my face. I laughed, a tittering sound, and shoved him off with a pillow and got back up.

I didn’t find it funny. You know when you laugh involuntarily because you don’t quite know what else to do?

It was like that. It unsettled me. But it was over almost as quickly as it had started. My brother was there. My friends were there. Nobody seemed concerned. So I told myself not to be either.

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Before he left, Jason asked if he could take me out on a proper date the following weekend. I said yes. After all, my brother thought he was a decent bloke. My friends thought I’d hit the jackpot.

I stopped listening to my own body

The evening of the date, as I was getting ready, I could feel the nerves building. The idea of being alone with him this time made me uneasy, so much that I even had a drink to calm myself before he picked me up.

I kept telling myself not to be silly. He was just a man, after all, and he had been lovely for the most part. Everyone else liked him. Besides, this was the first date I’d had since leaving my husband a year earlier. Of course, I’d feel nervous. I’d been with my husband for twelve years.

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He turned up with that big, flashy smile, smelling like sensual musk, dry, earthy woods and piquant spices, but none of my nerves melted away. I smiled back, told myself I should relax, but something inside stayed tense.

He took me to a local Chinese restaurant.

Dinner went fine, I suppose. He was polite. The conversation flowed easily enough. Nothing happened that I could point to and say, There. That’s the problem.

But sitting across from him, I began to realize I didn’t actually like him all that much.

Not enough to want the night to go anywhere beyond dinner. And then I started thinking about what would happen afterward.

Jason lived two hours away. He’d driven all that way to take me out, and I knew there was an unspoken expectation hanging over the evening. The longer we sat there, the more anxious I became about what he might expect once we returned to my place.

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What happened after dinner

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There wasn’t even a conversation about what would happen after dinner. Jason drove me home, parked the car, and got out. I remember thinking, Oh… he’s coming inside. It felt like it had already been decided.

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I offered him a cup of tea. Deliberately. I didn’t want another drink. I wanted to stay sober.

We sat on the lounge talking for a little while, and for a few minutes everything felt normal. Then, almost without warning, he was all over me.

I told him I didn’t want to have intercourse. I laughed awkwardly as I pushed him away because I was still trying to keep everything light. I thought if I didn’t make a big deal of it, he’d stop.

He didn’t. The harder I pushed him away, the more determined he became. He was so much stronger than me. It happened so fast. I felt genuinely scared then, and he still wasn’t stopping.

At one point, he grabbed my wrists and pinned my arms so I couldn’t move. He smiled. I still remember that smile. I knew then that this wasn’t a misunderstanding.

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My mind was racing. I wasn’t trying to convince him anymore. I was trying to manage him, to keep him calm, avoid making him angry, and somehow prevent the situation from getting even worse. I was terrified. I even told him I was on my period, hoping that would be enough to make him stop.

It wasn’t.

I kept saying no. He kept laughing.

For years, I never really understood what happened inside me that night, why I didn’t scream, why I didn’t fight harder. Why part of me almost gave up. I understand now that what I was doing has a name.

It’s called fawning. It’s one of the lesser-known trauma responses. Instead of fighting or running away, you instinctively try to keep the other person calm.

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You smile. You laugh. You reason. You try not to upset them because somewhere deep inside, your nervous system has decided that staying safe depends on managing the threat in front of you. Back then, I just thought I was surviving.

My body knew before I did

Eventually, he fell asleep on the lounge. I went to bed, emotionally exhausted. I don’t remember lying awake for long. I think my body shut down.

That night, I had one of the most vivid dreams I’ve ever had.

A giant black snake wrapped itself around me. It squeezed tighter and tighter until I couldn’t breathe. Then it opened its mouth as though it was about to swallow me whole. I woke with a jolt.

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The next morning, I made him a coffee and tried to act as though everything was perfectly normal. Inside, I just wanted him to leave. When he asked if he could call me and take me out again, I said yes.

I never wanted to see him, but I wanted him out of my house without upsetting him. I didn’t want to anger him. I just wanted the interaction to end safely. I was still fawning, you see.

He eventually left, and I remember feeling an enormous sense of relief as I watched him drive away.

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A few hours later, I developed the worst pain I’d ever felt in my stomach and chest. It became so intense that I called a friend, who drove me to the hospital. I was convinced something was seriously wrong with me.

After examining me, the doctors told me I was having a severe anxiety attack. It was the first one I’d ever experienced.

They gave me strong pain relief, and only then did the pain begin to ease. At the time, I couldn’t understand how my body had reacted so dramatically.

I do now. Long before my mind was ready to admit I wasn’t safe, my body already knew.

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I finally listened

I did hear from him again. This time, I didn’t ignore my instincts. I sent him one final message telling him exactly what I thought of what he’d done before blocking him. I never saw him again.

For a long time, I thought this story was about one frightening night with the wrong man. It wasn’t.

It was about how easily we can dismiss ourselves when everyone around us is telling us we’ve found someone wonderful. My friends thought I’d met a catch. My brother thought he seemed like a decent bloke. I wanted so badly to believe they were right that I kept talking myself out of the quiet discomfort I felt almost from the moment I met him.

But my body never agreed.

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It tried to warn me at the pub. It warned me again while I got ready for our date, although I couldn’t explain why I felt so anxious. That night, it screamed through a nightmare so vivid I can still remember it decades later. And when I still didn’t fully understand what had happened, it spoke one last time through my first major anxiety attack.

Back then, I thought intuition was this mysterious thing that some people seemed to have and others didn’t. Now I think it’s much simpler than that.

Sometimes intuition is your nervous system recognizing what your mind hasn’t caught up to yet. Sometimes your body sees the danger long before your thoughts are willing to admit it’s there.

These days, when something inside me whispers that a person doesn’t feel safe, I don’t waste time trying to explain it away or convince myself I’m overreacting. I listen. Because every significant mistake I’ve made in relationships has started with the same thing. Not trusting myself.

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Kim Petersen is a USA Today bestselling author who writes about relationships, culture, and midlife insight. Her work explores independence, emotional maturity, and the psychology of connection.