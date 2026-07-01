Women Who Are Secretly Falling Out Of Love Often Change 10 Everyday Habits First

No one really wants to think about it, but people can fall out of love just like they can fall into it. Relationship counselor Bonnie Scott explained that this often results from people changing over time, which is to be expected.

Unfortunately, couples don’t always change in ways that keep them a good fit, which is devastating for anyone, including women who have dreamed of a fairytale ending since they were young. But when a woman does find that her feelings slowly shift, she'll usually start making changes to her daily routine and the way she approaches her husband and their marriage, changes that speak volumes about the state of their relationship.

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When a woman is secretly falling out of love, she'll usually change these everyday habits before she does anything else

1. They stop caring about spending quality time with their husband

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Spending time together is important for any couple. A study published in Contemporary Family Therapy concluded that couples whose “time together was spent engaged in activities or talking” had higher relationship satisfaction, which isn’t surprising.

It’s pretty necessary to spend time together to maintain a healthy relationship and a sense of closeness, but women start to pull away from this when they’re falling out of love. Quality time with a partner they no longer love will not only be less enjoyable than before, but also a painful reminder of how their feelings have changed.

2. They stop asking about their partner’s day

Asking about someone’s day is such a small thing, but it can really mean a lot. Talking about the little details of the day when both partners are actually interested in doing so shows that they care and want to know more about each other than just the big parts of life.

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When a woman is falling out of love, she'll stop doing this as frequently as she used to, if at all. The lack of love that she feels means she just isn’t worried about the little things that matter to him anymore. Even if she still likes him as a person, she doesn't have the energy needed for that when everything feels like it’s falling apart.

3. They give up on arguing

People typically recoil at the thought of facing any kind of conflict in a relationship, but arguing can be a good thing. If a couple gets disrespectful when they don’t see eye to eye, that’s not healthy, but communicating well when they face a disagreement will help them get through the hard times.

A woman who’s not invested in the relationship as a whole definitely won’t see any point in arguing, even if they can do it effectively. Instead of fighting for what she has with her partner, there’s a good chance that she’ll just feel apathetic and not want to address their problems at all.

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4. They make every conversation about practical matters

Relationships require a lot of what could be called administrative work to function. Just like we all need to take time to schedule appointments and answer emails in our personal lives, couples have things to schedule and bills to pay, too. That kind of thing can’t be ignored just because it feels pretty boring.

It becomes a problem when every conversation is focused on these practicalities, though. Talking about random things that don’t really matter much helps couples stand on a strong foundation of friendship instead of making everything transactional. But women won’t care about this if they’re no longer in love.

5. They stop showing affection

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In a study published in Affective Science, researchers noted, “Affection is often seen as the glue holding relationships together.” They added that their experiment “showed that experiences of affection were most strongly associated with experiences of compassion, amusement, and excitement, as well as less anger.”

Things like hugging and holding hands can be easily overlooked when a couple has been together for a while, but they’re essential for happiness. However, no one would want to get close to or touch someone they feel nothing for, so women who are in this situation avoid this.

6. They stop relying on him

It’s totally possible for someone to rely on their partner too much to the point that it turns into an unhealthy emotional dependence where one person expects the other to meet all of their needs. But there’s nothing wrong with someone leaning on the person they love for support, especially if they’re going through something difficult.

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When women fall out of love, they won’t turn to their partner as much, if at all. When they need advice or someone to listen, they’ll probably talk to a friend or family member, or even try to get through it on their own. They don’t want to rely on someone they don’t feel connected to.

7. They don’t do little things to connect

Laughing at inside jokes and checking in over text are a few of the things that make relationships great. It doesn't take grand gestures to build the kind of bond that makes them feel at home together.

When a woman is quietly falling out of love, those small bids for connection often begin to disappear because the emotional motivation behind them has faded. She may stop reaching out first or no longer feel compelled to create moments of closeness simply because she wants to.

Partners often notice this change before they can explain it. The relationship may still function on the surface, but it begins to feel more like two people managing a household than two people genuinely enjoying each other's company. While everyone goes through busy or stressful periods, a long-term decline in those everyday expressions of warmth and connection can be a sign that the emotional bond isn't as strong as it once was.

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8. They only make future plans for themselves

For a couple that’s truly in love, making future plans that include both of them feels exciting. As psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith, PhD, LMFT, said, “Making plans builds a bond and a stronger sense of security in our hearts.”

When a woman is gradually falling out of love, those conversations often become less frequent. She may stop bringing up future trips, hesitate to make long-term commitments, or begin talking about her goals using "I" instead of "we." She no longer automatically pictures her partner as part of the life she's imagining for herself.

That shift can be subtle enough to go unnoticed at first, especially if day-to-day routines haven't changed much, but the absence of shared plans can create emotional distance. When someone stops envisioning a future together, it's often because they're emotionally investing less in preserving the relationship they have today.

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9. They stop trying to resolve disagreements

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Everyone has had a huge fight with someone they love before, whether romantic or platonic, and felt really uncomfortable until they could talk things out and find common ground again. This doesn’t mean every problem gets solved, but they do get addressed.

Instead of a woman hating the awkwardness that comes with ongoing conflicts, she’ll just let the atmosphere be whatever it is without trying to fix it if she’s falling out of love. There’s no reason for her to put that kind of effort into a failing relationship, after all.

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10. They start keeping some things private

This doesn’t mean she’ll start keeping secrets as much as it means she just won’t talk about some things anymore. It’s normal for someone to tell their partner how they’re feeling and what they’re afraid of to keep their bond strong and to avoid suppressing their emotions, but there would be no real need to share so much with someone they don’t feel anything for.

This doesn’t mean the relationship is definitely over, but it’s hard to stay together and repair what went wrong once a woman has fallen out of love. It’s probably best for everyone to move on and process their feelings on their own.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.