Don't Hire A Matchmaker Without Asking These 20 Questions

How to find the right matchmaker for you.

Last updated on Jun 13, 2024

Working with a matchmaker is a rewarding journey that puts you in the driver's seat of your life alongside a supportive, encouraging, and knowledgeable guide. During your initial appointment with a matchmaker, be prepared to answer questions about yourself, but also prepare yourself to interview the matchmaker to see if they are someone you think you would like to continue working with. Listen carefully to the matchmaker's answers and you will begin to get a sense of their specific style. The answers to these questions will help you hone in on which matchmaker will be right for you.

Don't hire a matchmaker without asking these 20 questions:

1. How long have you and/or your company been in business?

2. How many matchmakers does the company have and how long have they been working with the company?

3. What are the matchmakers' qualifications and background?

You want to make sure they have enough experience and are familiar with the area you want to date in.

4. How are clients screened and interviewed?

You want to end up with a good guy with a stable job and no criminal record, so you want to make sure the matchmaker is screening your potential matches.

5. Does the matchmaker meet everyone in person including potential matches?

6. How do clients get matched up?

7. Who does the matching?

8. Do clients get to see an in-depth "profile" or bio along with a photo?

9. How does the company advertise and attract new clients?

10. How many clients are in the database?

11. What is the cost and what do I get for my money?

12. Are there a minimum and/or maximum number of matches that I can receive?

13. What is the cost of renewing?

14. Is everyone charged the same fees?

15. If I meet someone I am interested in dating, can I put my contract on hold?

You don't find the idea of dating multiple people at the same time comfortable, so you want to make sure that when you find someone, there aren't other people waiting to date you.

16. Do you provide client references or have client testimonials?

17. How does communication between the client and the matchmaker take place? (i.e. phone, email)

18. What are the business hours and am I able to speak with my matchmaker after hours?

19. Are there photos and letters from happy clients?

20. How successful are the matchmakers? How does your company define success?            

These are a great place to start, but be sure to add any other questions you might have to the list. The point of the interview is to see if you feel comfortable working with this individual and if they get who you are and what you are looking for. A matchmaker is someone who you will be working very closely with. They provide more than just introductions to potential partners. A matchmaker also works with you to help you learn more about yourself and what you are looking for and help you grow throughout this exciting journey.       

Lisa Clampitt is the Founder & President of The Matchmaking Institute and CEO of Lisa Clampitt Matchmaking.

