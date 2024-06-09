Don't Date After Divorce Until You Can Truthfully Answer 7 Questions

You shouldn't rush back into the dating game.

Last updated on Jun 09, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman post-divorce dating Jacob Lund | Canva
Advertisement

Once your divorce is inevitable, you’re probably going to start thinking about the possibility of another relationship. These thoughts can stir up all kinds of emotions — fear, disbelief, curiosity, confusion, frustration, intimidation, and excitement. Dating after divorce is way different than dating before you got married. Not only has the dating game changed (Hello Tinder, eHarmony, Match, and OKCupid), but you've changed. Marriage, parenthood, and divorce tend to do that to a person. So before you run full tilt into the dating life after divorce, you’ll want to make sure you have a few things in order.

Advertisement

Here are 7 questions to stop and ask yourself before post-divorce dating:

1. Are you actually ready to date?

Being healed from your divorce means that you understand why your marriage failed — including your part in it. It does take two for a relationship to bust, but you've got to take some responsibility for it. Moving on means you can talk about something else besides your divorce or your ex. Being ready to date means that you’ve spent some time creating a new post-divorce life that you're enjoying.

@kimberlyrae.life 3 questions to ask yourself to guage if you’re ready to date post divorce. #dating #datingafterdivorce #datingcoach #divorce #datingadvice #datinghelp #datingtips #newbeginnings #healing #growth ♬ original sound - Kimberly Rae | Dating Coach

RELATED: 6 Things To Look For In A Partner Post-Divorce (If You’re A Parent)

Advertisement

2. What is your dating goal?

Not everyone dates for the same reason. Maybe your goal is hooking up, validating that you’re desirable, companionship, finding a relationship or even searching for your real soul mate. Although it's possible to pursue more than one goal at a time, you’ll have the best of luck if you can narrow it down. Each of these goals requires a different type and quality of focus.

3. What type of people would you like to date?

After divorce (or even a bad breakup) most people approach dating with their ex in mind. Either they accept that their ex is their type, or they decide they want nothing to do with anyone who reminds them in any way of their past relationship. The truth is you’re a different person than the one you were when you got married, so chances are you don’t know who’s going to be the right type of person for you now. Start by making a list of desirable and deal-breaker qualities. This will help you narrow down the field (or expand it) so you won’t be a slave to thinking you’re only attracted to a certain type.

RELATED: My Marriage Ended 6 Months Ago — But I'm Not Dating Yet

4. Do you love yourself?

The last thing you want to do when you’re dating is be (or at least appear) desperate. Desperation is a huge turnoff to pretty much everyone. So do what you need to do to feel good about yourself and your post-divorce life. If that means going to the gym and getting fit, do it. If it means getting a makeover, do it. Confidence and personal style are attractive. And attractive is definitely what you’re going for when you’re dating.

Advertisement
@mkmatchmaking 3 ways you can redefine & find yourself after your divorce ⬇️ ⬇️1. ONLY surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel good and helpfully are in a place you aspire to be in one day. 2. Write down where you want to be in 2, 5, 10 years and identify actions and THOUGHTS that will get you there. 3. Begin that THING that you put off for years - this shows that you make yourself a priority. 🥰 Your new life begins, how do you want to show up in it? You got this!Helpful? Share with a friend! #dicorce #divorcesupport #divorcediaries #movingon #newlife #loveafterloss #loveyourself #positivevibes #opportunity #friendship #selfconfidence #bucketlist #independent #independetwomen #selfawareness #womensupportingwomen ♬ original sound - Mary Kate’s Matchmaking

5. Are you willing to be patient?

Unless hookups are your only dating goal, then patience is a virtue. Rushing things will only get you more heartache (yes, mine is the voice of a heartbroken experience). You also don’t want to settle for someone just because you’re tired of being alone. Take your time choosing who you’ll spend your time with. Your time is valuable. You love and respect yourself too much to waste it on people who don’t deserve you.

RELATED: 5 Major Don'ts For The First Date After Divorce

6. Are you okay with dating 2-3 people at the same time?

You aren’t going to know everything about someone immediately and it’s really helpful to have others to compare and contrast them with. It takes time (and Google) to learn about who you’re dating. You’re going to want to ask lots of questions. You’re also going to answer a lot of questions, so the more honest you can be the better off you’ll be able to evaluate whether or not you want to continue seeing someone.

Advertisement

7. Are you ready to have fun?

Dating should be fun! Be flirtatious, laugh, and smile a lot. Stay positive and look at dating as a great big adventure. But if it starts to feel like work or begins to take up too much of your time, then reevaluate the place that dating has in your life and make sure you’re spending the time you need for the rest of your life. Just because your post-divorce dating starts a bit bumpy doesn’t mean you should give it up and decide to be celibate for the rest of your life (although, if that truly works for you, go for it.) Dating is just you experimenting and testing both yourself and each person you go out with. Sometimes you’ll have a lot of fun. Sometimes you’ll be ready for the date to end before you’ve finished saying “Hi.” Regardless, dating can be an incredibly enriching (and fabulous) part of your life after divorce.

Related Stories From YourTango:
3 Distinct Phases You Need To Experience To Heal From Infidelity
9 Women Reveal How They Finally Found The Strength To Leave Their Toxic Relationship
Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 9

RELATED: Don't Start Dating After Divorce Until You Make One Critical Move

Dr. Karen Finn is a divorce and life coach. Her writing on marriage, divorce, and co-parenting has appeared on MSN, Yahoo, Psych Central, Huffington Post, Prevention, and The Good Men Project, among others.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
Why Your Ex Probably Isn’t A Narcissist (According To A Psychologist)

This article was originally published at Dr. Karen Finn's blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.