5 Creative Date Ideas For People Who Live On The Edge

The secret to having great dating experiences is to make every date an adventure. A memorable, enriching event will give you a chance to explore the possibilities with a new prospective partner and engage in an inspiring and worthwhile activity, whether the person you're with is a keeper or not.

Here are 5 creative first-date ideas for people who live on the edge:

1. Get physical

Jonathan and Susie are both surfers, and she wanted to try stand-up paddle boarding. Their first date was at the beach. He brought the boards, she got the picnic lunch, and they had an absolute blast.

You don't have to be a surfer or live near the beach. You can find a shared interest with your date and create an adventure around that activity.

2. Visit an art museum

Maggie and Stan spent their first date at the Getty Center to see the Gustav Klimt exhibit, which inspired lively conversation over Chardonnay and Pinot Noir afterward. You can make a journey to a large art museum or spend some time checking out the small art galleries in your area.

3. Support your local farmer's market

Bruce learned that Amanda loves gardening, cooking and entertaining, and the Olympics, so he asked her to join him at the farmer's market on a gorgeous Saturday morning, after which they bonded over burgers at a sports bar and cheered on the U.S. gymnasts.

When you spend the time to get to know what your date's interests and passions are, you can plan activities you both enjoy so the focus can be on fun and conversation.

4. Spend a day at the dog park

Laura and Rob are both dog lovers, and their first date was at the park with dogs in tow. They brought snacks and drinks and spent a delicious afternoon together people-watching, playing with their dogs, and enjoying each other's company.

5. Escape to wine country

Mark and Samantha met at a wine tasting and got to know each other over the study of Cabernets and Pinots. They didn't click romantically but now he knows the difference between a Merlot and a Zinfandel, and he's happy about that.

What's the purpose of the date? To fall madly in love? Well, ideally so. And yet the reality is that the vast majority of people you meet up with for a first or second date don't end up being keepers, at least in a romantic sense. Dating is all about getting to know the person and seeing if they are a good match for your life, as shown by a 2018 study on dating factors.

If you can broaden the interpretation of the purpose of the date, you'll find it's never a waste of time, energy, or money if you plan with the other person clearly in mind. You can discover all kinds of creative first and second-date adventures.

Make a list of activities you've been wanting to experience and offer some fun suggestions when you next hear the words: "Shall we meet for coffee?" you can respond with, "Or, we could..."

Julie Ferman is a personal matchmaker, consultant, dating coach, media personality, professional speaker, producer of dating industry conferences and events, and blogger. She's been a guest on countless television shows including Good Morning America, The Today Show, Dr. Phil, and Fox News.