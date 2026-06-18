You Can Almost Always Tell If A Couple Actually Likes Each Other By Looking At A Few Pictures Of Them

We see couples all the time on social media. Posing adorably, smiling at the camera, and proclaiming their love to the entire internet. While they may look cute, sometimes you gotta wonder if they actually like each other?

According to spiritual coach and intuitive reader Sonya Monique, there are ways in which you can tell if a couple likes each other based on photos of them together. While some are more obvious, such as them smiling and affectionately looking at each other, there are others that are more subtle and progress more slowly.

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A couple's body language in photos together shows whether they like each other.

To determine whether a couple actually likes each other based on photos, we first have to pay attention to how often they use the same pose. As Monique said, that's what will be most informative. According to her, you have to look at ideally four to six photos to find a legitimate pattern in their relationship.

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She went on to say, "The first thing I look at are their position and relation to one another, their facial expressions, and their overall demeanor." These aspects work in tandem to produce a reliable insight into their world. Even if the specific pose looks a little bit awkward or even cringe to the viewer. Consistency is what matters most.

In general, Monique said looking for contentment and brightness in the couple is important. This is most evident when they look at each other, lean towards each other, or appear engaged in the moment together. This is because, to her, these showcase that the couple views each other as safe and peaceful, which will be communicated in their body language.

Couples that actually like each other don't usually break the pattern in a photo.

It goes without saying that couples have their ups and downs, but ideally there should be an underlying consistent feeling of love for one another. When that consistency breaks, it's usually the time when they and everyone start to question if they're right for one another.

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According to Monique, a couple that doesn't actually like each other will eventually break the harmonious pattern by creating distance in the photo, looking in different directions, and at least one person expressing more discontent than the other.

If, after looking at a few photos, you notice the couple starts to change, it's likely a sign that something less favorable is going on behind the scenes. If the pattern still stands after years, that's when you know it's true love.

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In a wonderful post from BoredPanda, 67 couples shared pictures of themselves recreating photos from decades past, from when they first declared their love for each other to now. The results were astonishing. While they were intentionally recreating the photo, the love captured within each absolutely passes Monique's method of looking for consistency.

There are always going to be couples on social media that just seem to have it all, posting their love for each other for everyone to envy. But just remember that sometimes it's not always sunshine and rainbows. Look for patterns, and if the pair seems a little off, chances are your intuition is correct about them.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.