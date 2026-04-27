Madison & Tyler From 'Love On The Spectrum' Are Really Good At Something Most Couples Take Decades To Learn

During an episode from the latest season of Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum," which follows autistic individuals as they navigate relationships and love, a scene between Madison Marilla and her now fiancée, Tyler White, showed a moment most couples face but don't know how to handle.

Sharing the particular scene on their Instagram, marriage counselors Chris and Jamie Bailey pointed out that Madison and Tyler's handle on emotional triggers is something most couples spend decades trying to learn but ultimately fail at. There was a level of honesty and realness that captured viewers' attention and also highlighted the importance of communication and understanding.

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Madison & Tyler from 'Love on the Spectrum' are really good at handling emotional triggers, something most couples struggle with.

In the scene, Madison and Tyler were approaching their date location when a fan off in the distance could be heard yelling, "Maddie! I love you!" The visibly affected Madison, whose autism sometimes causes "black and white thinking," was visibly upset after hearing the nickname "Maddie." She actually stated that it made her feel "anxious and thrown off," and she admitted that it's one of her "biggest sensitivities."

#Neurodiversity #AutismAwareness #Netflix @givememoretv This is exactly why Love on the Spectrum is such an important watch. 🧠✨ Seeing Madison explain her triggers and coping mechanisms so clearly is incredibly insightful. It’s a powerful reminder to lead with empathy and pay attention to the diverse ways people navigate the world. Neurodivergent voices deserve to be heard and understood every day. 🥹🙌 Share this to spread a little more understanding today. 🧡 #LoveOnTheSpectrum #SelfCare @Netflix ♬ original sound - GiveMeMoreTV

Chris and Jamie Bailey explained how the couple's handling of that moment was a good example for anyone who might witness their significant other getting triggered. Chris and Jamie pointed out that White had stayed calm, moved towards Madison, and validated her feelings without judgment.

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He stayed in the present moment, listened to understand. And afterward, Madison was able to express herself while he reassured her that they were a team and that he was there for her.

What triggers one person in a relationship may not be a trigger for the other at all.

"But when they do happen, the triggered spouse has a responsibility to move towards handling the trigger well, AND the non-triggered spouse has a responsibility to become a resource to their spouse," Chris and Jamie wrote. "It’s okay for this to be a process and to have a learning curve."

Madison and Tyler were able to acknowledge the trigger, process it without reacting or running away, and stay in the moment together without overreacting. Being able to openly share what triggers you in a relationship with someone is the number one way to resolve them, as explained by psychologist Helene Brenner and couples therapist Larry Letich.

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"Emotional triggers often happen in relationships because the stakes are high and we feel vulnerable. Share with your partner the emotional intensity of your triggered reaction, without blaming them for it. Openly sharing triggered feelings without blame can lead to a closer and more authentic relationship," Chris and Jamie encouraged.

"Love on the Spectrum" is a widely loved show by many people, and being able to see a couple on the show expertly tackle such a sensitive moment is what makes the series so impactful to watch. It's not just about finding love, but about learning how to navigate it, especially when things become uncomfortable.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.