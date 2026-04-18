Couples Who Take Vacations Together Usually Have Better Relationships In 7 Scientifically Proven Ways

Thinking of nixing your summer vacation because of a heavy workload or a demanding boss? Don't. Your relationship will thank you.

Most Americans lose an average of four vacation days per year, according to a survey conducted by the travel website Expedia. That means if all employed Americans forfeit four days, we're wasting 500 million unused vacation days annually! Turns out, that's not good for your health or your love life.

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If you think that by staying home this summer you're helping your relationship, think again. Before you decide to sacrifice your annual getaway, consider the benefits of going on a couples' vacation.

Here are 7 scientifically proven ways couples who vacation together have better relationships:

1. They're happier

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A summer getaway puts you in a better mood. It's a fact. Social psychologist Theresa DiDonato, Ph.D., explained, "Partners who once sparkled in each other's presence can find it difficult to maintain passion when routines define their every interaction. Habituation makes for dullness, and dullness tends to make unhappy relationships." She added, "One way to disrupt these routines is to take a vacation. Whether it's soaking in the sun, exploring a new city, or cruising on the open sea, time vacationing is time spent outside of a typical routine."

Basically, couples who are willing to shake things up every once in a while are happier and more connected. And the best part, simply planning a vacation can reap similar benefits.

Participants in a study published in the Journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life experienced an increase in happiness simply from planning a vacation. Plus, this elated state of mind lasted for an average of eight weeks.

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2. They are physically healthier

That trip you're planning to the Hamptons is good for his heart, says science. A study conducted by the State University of New York, Oswego, found that middle-aged men who took frequent annual vacations had a reduced risk of death overall, especially those deaths attributed to coronary heart disease.

That's good news for wives and girlfriends, too. Having a healthy partner is important.

3. They have better mental health

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According to a study published in the Wisconsin Medical Journal, women who take frequent vacations are less likely to become tense, depressed, or tired. Moreover, these psychological benefits lead to increased quality of life and improved work performance.

4. They are more satisfied

The same study found that women who take vacations more frequently were more satisfied with their marriages. Those who didn't take frequent vacations reported experiencing negative impacts on time spent with their children or spouse.

Additionally, a 2024 study found that "engaging in self-expanding activities while vacationing with a partner predicted higher post-vacation relationship satisfaction." That means take the snorkeling trip together, or if that's too extreme, simply immerse yourself in the culture of a new place together; you'll be glad you did.

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5. They are less stressed about work

Tired of him constantly complaining about his tough boss? He needs a break. As WebMD noted, "If you have chronic stress, your memory and goal-setting abilities are negatively affected. Taking time to go somewhere and get away from work can help you feel more productive and focused when you get back. This is because your brain needs time to rest."

Evidence from a study of 900 lawyers by Canadian researchers Joudrey and Wallace shows that leisure pursuits, such as taking vacations, alleviated job stress.

6. They are more bonded with their kids

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The family that travels together, stays together.

"Family vacations contribute positively to family bonding, communication, and solidarity," according to a study of international researchers led by Purdue University Xinran Lehto, which explored the positive impacts that vacations can have on families.

This is due to the time families spend together on vacation outside of their daily routines, making shared memories to last a lifetime.

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7. They enjoy more passion

According to research commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association, those couples who travel together are "significantly more satisfied with their relationships, enjoying better sex and improved romance long after the trip ends."

In fact, the research found that taking even a weekend getaway was more likely to spark romance than giving small or large gifts. Lastly, we should note that not taking a vacation actually harms work productivity and the economy.

Diana Marie Collins is a lawyer, writer, food blogger, and educator. She is a graduate of New York University and Pace Law School in White Plains, NY. In her spare time, she enjoys singing and cooking.