4 Common Traits Good Men Most Desire In A Woman

By David Wygant — Last updated on Nov 27, 2023
I've always said that there's no one woman that all men desire. A woman one man falls head over heels in love with will probably turn another man off. That said, there are some common traits and characteristics most men desire in a woman. In fact, I'll rephrase that. There are several traits real men desire in a woman.
First, let's just be clear on the difference between real men and "man-babies." A real man will return your calls and texts. He's emotionally mature. He's not afraid to talk about his feelings, and he doesn't panic when you talk about commitment.
He's a man who doesn't play games and doesn't expect you to play them either. He's the man that will hold your hand, and cuddle with you on the couch without pushing himself on you because he's in control of himself. He's the kind of man most of my women readers talk about wanting to meet. So, what are the common traits the real man wants in a woman?
Here are 4 common traits real men most desire in a woman:
1. He wants you to be playful
Dating should be fun, and men want to have a relationship with someone they can have a laugh with. Nothing turns men off quicker than a drama queen. There's nothing worse than a woman who thrives on some kind of drama or crisis in her life. Real men want women to connect with them on a playful level. Remember in many ways, men are like big dogs. We love to play, and we love to embrace our inner child. So don't take yourself too seriously, and be open to the fun life has to offer. It's all around you. You just need to let yourself go.
2. He wants you to have emotional maturity
Sometimes in life, things don't go right, and in every relationship, there are going to be bumps. A real man looks for a woman who doesn't turn into an emotional wreck the second there's a problem. I can't stand seeing a woman throw a temper tantrum in the middle of an argument, and neither can most other men. It throws up a huge relationship red flag for us. We want to know that if there's anything that needs to be discussed, we can sit down calmly and quietly and talk things through, without worrying whether you're going to throw a vase at our heads!
3. He wants an independent woman
Don't be fooled by the myth that men don't like modern women who have strength and power. Obviously, we don't want a woman who's going to bust our heads or treat us like children, but we like knowing you're in control of your own life. We like knowing you have your own friends, and that we don't have to take control of every tiny detail of the relationship. Just don't make the mistake some women make, of not letting the man have the lead at all. We like to feel needed and wanted. Let us come and fix things at your house now and then. We love to play the knight in shining armor sometimes.
4. He wants confidence
Men want to know you're intimately alive. We want to feel like you have your intimate energy turned on, and that you have plenty of confidence. Don't get me wrong, you don't need to be crazy in bed, but don't be afraid to let loose and have fun in the bedroom. If you're enjoying yourself, let your man know. Scream, shout, and call his name if he's doing something you like. Men love affirmation.
So there you have it: four traits that men desire in a woman. Remember, all men are different and no one woman is ever going to be right for every man out there, but make these 4 traits part of your life, and you’ll rarely be without an eager, loving man by your side.
David Wygant is a dating coach who spent the past 20 years helping men and women transform their love lives. His advice has been shared across television, newspapers, and magazines, including MTV, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, E! Entertainment Television, and more.