Every girl dreams of a fairytale life. After all, what's more romantic than your one true love sweeping you off your feet and whisking you away to your very own castle? But fairy tales have a fatal flaw: the princess must always wait for their one true love to arrive. Take Sleeping Beauty, for example. She had to wait a hundred years just to get a kiss from her one true love. In real life, who has that kind of time? Practically speaking, women must not wait for the love of their dreams to fall in love with them. They should take a little initiative so they won't end up waiting in vain.

Here are 10 cheat codes that basically guarantee a fairytale life, according to psychology:

1. Enhance yourself

Now, don't take this tip the wrong way. You don't need plastic surgery, but you should know your assets and how to enhance them. After all, you want to play the role of a princess, not a villain.

2. Be interesting

Do friends and family often accuse you of being awkward? Loosen up! Nobody was born boring. You can share your special interests, or explore topics you are passionate about to enliven some passion in others, as explored in a study published in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy.

3. Dress up

We all know we feel good when we look good. Christine Nachor of the Dominican University of California suggests dressing up will make you feel more confident and confidence is always beautiful.

4. Be healthy

Avoid eating junk food. It's bad for your skin, hair, nails, and mental well-being, as demonstrated in research by Joel Fuhrman, M.D.. Try to eat healthy foods because, in the long run, you will radiate a healthy glow, which will make them turn their heads and say, "Ooh la la."

5. Be feminine

Being feminine doesn't mean you have to act helpless, you can show off your feminine side in subtle ways. Just make sure the focus of your love is watching so your feminine efforts won't go to waste.

6. Be modest

Try to keep your relationships with the other people you are seeing decent and discrete to avoid turning your one true love away.

7. Loosen up

If you are so uptight about schedules, morality, and other stuff, loosen up! Show the world you also know how to laugh out loud, unwind, and let loose to have fun every once in a while. The Psychosomatic Medicine Journal supports how dropping your armor will help attract others and give a boost to your emotional well-being.

8. Don't try too hard

Most people prefer to be around others who take it easy. We are attracted to those people who know how to accept reality and don't desperately try to change themselves all the time. Show everyone you are comfortable with your authenticity, and that you are unique and alluring just the way you are.

9. Make eye contact

Usually, we forget the meaning of the word eye contact whenever the person of our dreams is in front of us. Avoid doing this because your one true love might take your lack of eye contact the wrong way. They might think you are uninterested in them, as shown in an integrative review of affective eye contact published by Frontiers in Psychology.

10. Love yourself

You should love yourself to show your one true love how to fall in love with you.

Christina Young is known as "The Healing Heart Coach" through her work as a surviving infidelity expert and relationship coach.