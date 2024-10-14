Complimenting a man seems like a simple way to learn how to get a guy to like you, doesn’t it? It’s something that most girls overlook, or even take for granted. It’s easy for girls to forget to compliment guys since it’s often assumed that guys get compliments as often as girls do. But the truth is that most guys rarely, if ever, get a compliment.

To make matters even worse, most men out there really, truly yearn to hear compliments. That’s one of the reasons why there’s a lot of insecurity in the male gender. They never really hear any compliments or any reassurance that they actually are doing something right.

Think about what a single compliment can do to your ego when you haven’t heard one in a while, and you’ll realize why compliments are such a powerful tool in your flirting arsenal. When compliments are so rare for men to hear, they will almost undoubtedly remember any compliment they get. This means that they’ll remember your name, even if you may not be the only girl flirting with him.

Of course, to pack a powerful punch in your flirting game, you need to learn the best way to make a guy remember you and put in some effort at making a good compliment, too. The better the compliment, the better the impact.

Here are 3 charming compliments men can literally not resist, according to psychology:

1. Compliment them on something that isn't related to their career

Guys don’t want to hear about how impressive their careers are. Many already think that the money they make is the only reason they can get girls. That’ll make them think you see them as an ATM or that you’re superficial. According to a survey done by Empower, found that 62% of people don't talk about money with anyone.

Eduardo Simões Neto Junior / Pexels

2. Compliment him sincerely on a physical feature

A compliment means nothing if it sounds insincere, and guys can pick up on that as easily as girls can. So, don’t compliment his hair if it looks terrible. Chances are, he’ll realize you’re lying. Complimenting your partner can help strengthen your relationship, and their self-esteem, according to a Stanford study.

It’s true! Believe it or not, guys are as insecure about their bodies as girls are. One survey done in 2020 states that 56% of men get insecure about their looks. The only thing is that guys don’t ever hear anything good about their bodies, unlike girls. This means that any compliment, particularly if it’s specific to a certain body type, will work well. So, if you point out what big arms he has or how nice his eyes look, it’ll most likely make him melt.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

3. Compliment a man on the fact that you feel safe with him and that you’re attracted to him

These two things are what guys worry about the most. By telling them these two things, you will have him feel like a million bucks.

It's just that easy. Once you try it and see how he reacts, you'll understand the power a simple compliment can have. According to research from 2023, it can even save your relationship.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.