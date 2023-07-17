Can A Man Scientifically Resist A Gorgeous Woman?

Do you think there's a way to ensure that your husband, boyfriend, or male significant other could resist a beautiful woman coming on to him?

What if all it took was a boost of oxytocin via a nasal spray? Would you use it?

Oxytocin increases the feelings of trust and bonding between family, friends, and loved ones.

Researchers believe that oxytocin may support healthy monogamous relationships and could impact fidelity in a very positive way, acting as a love potion.

Oxytocin is a hormone that's made in the brain (in the hypothalamus, to be exact). It's taken to and secreted by the pituitary gland.

Chemically, oxytocin is known as a nonapeptide (a peptide containing nine amino acids), and biologically as a neuropeptide. Oxytocin does double duty as both a hormone and a brain neurotransmitter.

And it has many different nicknames: hug hormone, cuddle chemical, moral molecule, bliss hormone, bonding hormone, and trust hormone.

There are many ways in which oxytocin can be released into the bloodstream: during labor, breastfeeding, sexual intercourse, and some say during orgasm. It also increases during physical touch, acts of appreciation, generosity, service, hugging, massage, gratitude, and emotional connections with others.

Scientific research has uncovered oxytocin's ability to modulate social behavior, including effects on motherly care and aggression, bonding between couples, social memory, and trust. It can reduce stress responses including anxiety.

In men, as in women, oxytocin facilitates bonding and helps preserve monogamous relationships among humans.

In a 2013 study, conducted by Dr. Rene Hurlemann at the University of Bonn, a group of men inhaled an oxytocin nasal spray.

Some men were single, while others were in a committed relationship. Forty-five minutes after getting the oxytocin, the men met a beautiful woman introduced by the researchers.

As the woman moved closer, the men were asked what the ideal space between themselves and the woman was, and when the space became slightly uncomfortable.

Single men allowed the woman to come up close, and even moved in closer to her, while the men in committed relationships kept their distance and felt uncomfortable when the woman came close.

Yes, you read that correctly: the men felt uncomfortable when the beautiful woman was invading their personal space. They not only resisted the woman, but they didn't want anything to do with her, and they had a negative physical reaction.

You don't need to be an expert in body language to be able to read "keeping their distance and feeling uncomfortable" as not wanting or willing to engage with the gorgeous woman trying to get up in their business.

So, the next time your man is in a situation where he's tempted by an attractive woman, be sure to give him a big dose of loving beforehand to release oxytocin. It will help make sure he backs away from the beauty.

