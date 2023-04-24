If You Can Both Keep These 9 Promises, Your Relationship Will Last Forever

Being in a relationship is tough, but if you can make these promises, then your relationship can get through anything.

Here are 9 promises you can make so your relationship will last forever:

1. “I promise not to binge-watch [insert Netflix show here] while you’re at work or elsewhere”

Surprisingly some of the best moments can be found right on the sofa, and you know this, which is why you promise each other not to watch whatever it is that you watch together when the other is away.

Having something you can call “our show” holds some weight – it’s like you’re willing to wait in order to share an experience with one another, and that’s pretty awesome. Right now it seems like a meek request, but we’ll see where your heart is when it’s 2 a.m. and “Friends” reruns just aren’t cutting it.

2. “I promise not to become a complete slob and let myself go because to me you’re still a catch”

When you’re in a relationship for a while little things like putting on a clean shirt and shaving don’t really matter, but it’s still nice to do these things because you want your SO to know you still care. And that he or she is still worth showering for.

3. “I promise not to resemble a barbaric cave person around your family and my own”

There’s nothing worse than not getting along with family, whether it’s your family or your partners. It just makes things awkward and uncomfortable and could potentially cause a fight between the two of you on the ride home, which means no Netflix watching, no cuddling, and definitely a 99 percent chance of sleeping alone.

4. “I promise not to act like a child and let your phone calls go to voicemail”

Being in the middle of an argument is one thing, but avoiding your partner completely is another. You owe it to yourself and to him/her to talk it out. Maybe they’ve already forgotten about the fight and want to know if you’d like to go to dinner, or maybe they’re calling just to see how work is going, or MAYBE they are calling to apologize.

All of which you will never know if you let the phone go straight to VM like a pouty spoiled brat child.

5. “I promise not to order take-out every night for the rest of our lives”

Date night should never get old, ever. Even if you’ve been together for years, date night should still be a priority because a relationship risks a serious death sentence when your nights together become mundane and predictable.

6. “I promise not to roll my eyes at every event you drag me along to – instead, I promise to genuinely participate”

Sporting events may or may not be your thing just like fashion shows totally aren’t his thing, but when you’re in a relationship it’s important to at least give these things, and whatever else your BAE is into a chance.

Who knows you might have an awesome time and create unforgettable memories in the process.

7. “I promise not to leave every dish we have in the sink until it smells like a rat died in there – instead, I promise to help with chores whenever I can”

Yes, washing dishes, doing the laundry and taking the trash out sucks. But, when you’re in a relationship it sucks even more when you have twice as much trash, laundry, and dishes and no one to help clean it up.

8. “I promise not to leave you out of any serious game-changing decisions I make”

This means consulting one another before accepting a job offer in another state or before any other life-changing decision you may make.

9. “I promise not to hold you back for selfish reasons”

This is probably the most important promise you can make to your partner. Allowing him or her to grow as an individual and supporting them in their hopes and dreams is a major way to show your love is real and that you’re in this thing for the long haul.

So, when they tell you they want to move far away to get that degree they’ve always wanted or that they want to travel to New Zealand to find themselves don’t be afraid to tell them how you feel, but don’t dismiss their idea altogether.

Tabitha Britt is the founding Editor-in-Chief of Do You Endo, a magazine for individuals with Endometriosis by individuals with Endometriosis. She's written for Femestella, Luna Luna, Taste of Home, and CBS NY.