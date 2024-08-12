7 Bizarre Relationship Terms (That Probably Describe Someone's Situationship)

There is no escape from the proliferation of handheld electronic devices as we live in a world now accustomed to words like "selfies" and "duck face." And, according to Pew Research statistics, there are more than 30 million online dating service users in the U.S.

But whether or not you're new to the dating world, there are certain terms you should familiarize yourself with.

Here are 7 bizarre relationship terms that probably describe your situationship:

1. Stealthing

Otherwise known as non-consensual condom removal, this is the practice of one partner covertly removing a condom when consent has only been given by the other partner for safe intimacy.

A new study by Alexandra Brodsky for the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law explores this phenomenon and how those who fall victim to the practice can move forward. Do not do this to anyone!

2. Ghosting

This involves suddenly ceasing all communication with someone the subject is dating, but no longer wishes to date.

This is done in hopes that the recipient will "get the hint" and leave the subject alone, as opposed to the subject simply telling them they are no longer interested.

While many attempts to justify ghosting as a way not to hurt the feelings of the ghostee, it creates confusion for the ghosted and is closely related to the subject’s maturity and communication skills.

3. Phubbing

A mash-up of the words "phone" and "snubbing," phubbing refers to that annoying moment when you’re trying to talk to somebody and they ignore you because they’re entranced by social media.

Unsurprisingly, Professors James Roberts and Meredith David at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business released a study in January 2016 that showed that the more a partner was on the receiving end of phubbing, the more smartphone use was a source of conflict in their relationship.

And higher levels of smartphone conflicts led to greater relationship dissatisfaction.

4. Breezing

The opposite of "playing hard to get," breezing is the ultimate easy-breezy "I-care-so-little-I’m-going-to-text-back-right-now."

You are doing everything in your power to prove you don’t care, essentially. In short, not playing any games has become the new playing the game.

5. Gaslighting

A form of psychological abuse that happens when a victim is manipulated into doubting their own memory, perception, and sanity.

This can range from the denial by an abuser that previous abusive incidents ever occurred up to the staging of bizarre events by the abuser to disorient the victim.

This calculated tactic pays off when their victim becomes more dependent on them. Even if a gaslighter is not aware of their manipulative behavior, that does not make it acceptable — it is still pathological and still their responsibility.

6. EUM

EUM is short for "emotionally unavailable man," though it can apply to females as well. Such people may already be dating somebody else, married, recently separated or divorced, or in a long-distance relationship.

The other party might wonder about the status and future of their relationship.

To me, the difference between this and other types of relationships such as "fling," "one-night stand," or "friends with benefits" is that there is a lack of emotional intimacy and commitment to the relationship present or the future.

7. Designer Relationships

Coined by Kenneth Haslam, "Designer Relationships" refers to people who, in partnership, craft the type of love and life that works for them — allowing room for flexibility and change.

They may encompass: people who bond emotionally but not intimately; people who agree to be non-exclusive; single people who have occasional lovers or friends with benefits; multiple partner configurations where long-term bonds exist among all or some; or partnerships in which people are kinky and that make room to explore kink.

Dr. Martha Tara Lee is a certified divorce coach, author of four books, and the founder of Eros Coaching. She has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Elite Daily, and more.