The 40 Best Places To Meet Single Men Over Age 40

By Ronnie Ann Ryan
Last updated on Mar 09, 2024
Photo: jpgfactory | Canva
Are you tired of doing the same old things and going to the same places to meet men? Then it's time you tried something new and made dating over 40 more fun. Maybe you’ve had it with online dating and apps, and you wish you could meet someone the old-fashioned way — organically. Or, you’re stuck in habits or comfortable ruts where you always choose similar activities.
When you have new experiences, you create opportunities to meet new guys. Trying out the best places to meet men is a smart idea. Who knows, maybe you'll cross paths with someone special you’ve been dreaming of for so long. And the best part is you'll be sure to have fun in the process. With the warmer months upon us, now is the time to kickstart your dating life! Take advantage of the spring and summer seasons, and try at least two of these activities below each month.
Here are 40 of the best places to meet men over 40:
1. Boat shows
They say the older the man, the bigger his toys are. These first four suggestions center around big-ticket toys that attract many men. If you like the water, check out a boat show where you can board cabin cruisers and catamarans to see how the water dwellers live.
Photo: TeamDAF via Shutterstock
2. Cruise night
Fast food restaurants and diners have Cruise Night in good weather. Owners of antique and vintage cars gather to display their vehicles and talk shop. Plenty of men will be there!
3. Car shows
Some shows feature new cars and old ones. Walk the floor, be curious and friendly. Sit in the vehicles and flirt with the salesmen.
4. Motorcycle rallies
If you like to ride, a motorcycle rally could be ideal. Meet local bikers — many are successful professionals and businessmen who want to play on the weekends and recapture the feelings of youth.
5. Sing karaoke
Men and women enjoy singing karaoke and performing in a low-pressure environment. It's fun, and you don’t have to sing to enjoy it.
6. Farm league baseball
Major league games are great but often a little pricey. Attending local farm team games is easy, less expensive, and great fun. Don't just sit in the stands; walk around to see who you might meet.
7. Horseback riding
You never know who might want to gallop on the same day as you. Grab the reins and go!
8. Soccer games
Not all areas have soccer teams, but where they are, people will gather. Many Men love soccer, so becoming even a part-time fan could help you meet men.
9. Street festivals
Many cities have all sorts of summer festivals with food vendors, crafts, music, and more. Put on a great outfit, smile, and be friendly. It's so easy to strike up a conversation at these events since there is so much going on to talk about.
10. Outdoor concerts
Many communities provide outdoor concerts during the summer months. Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine and talk to the people sitting nearby as you enjoy the music.
11. Outdoor bars
Listening to live music at a patio bar is an easy way to meet new people, even if what you're ordering is a mocktail. Get up and dance, walk around, and make sure you talk to strangers. They are friends you haven’t met yet.
12. Historical events
Fife and Drum parades and historical memorials are full of men. If your town was the site of a major historical event, look for reenactments or statue dedications. If you are interested in history, get to one of these events to meet intelligent history fans.
13. Parades
Who doesn't love a parade? Whether it's Memorial Day, Fourth of July, or Labor Day, you've got three great shots at meeting men while watching street performers, firemen, and marching bands go by.
14. Fireworks
Something is exciting and romantic about fireworks, and you can be sure that somewhere in your area, there will be a display on or around the Fourth of July. Get there before dark so you have a chance to talk to new men.
15. Walk the beach
Stroll along the shoreline of the ocean or a big lake and enjoy the soothing effects of being near the water. Pick up sand dollars or interesting rocks and say "Hey" to a few men. If there’s a boardwalk, even better because there will be more people. Smile, look up, and be friendly.
Photo: lucyluphoto via Shutterstock
16. Walking trails
Take a walk on the countless trails provided by state and local parks, and even better, bring your dog. Dog owners are friendly, and your pup is a fabulous icebreaker.
17. Bike with a group
Whether you choose a Meetup.com group or another local group, you’ll find people who enjoy an organized bike ride. Some are road tours, and others follow trails, but either way, men will be riding by your side.
18. Kayak with a group
Again, you can find local groups who enjoy kayaking together. Some will even rent kayaks as well. It's great exercise, paddling slowly near the beauty of nature or sights at the water's edge.
19. Beer tastings
Here's a surefire place to meet men — beer tastings or festivals! Local breweries are popping up all over and attract throngs of people who are not necessarily big drinkers but like to share a beer with friends.
20. Walk for charity
Pick a charity, and I bet there’s a fundraiser walk scheduled in your area. It doesn't take a lot of time and if you don’t want to hit up people for donations, make a small donation yourself. It's OK to simply enjoy the walk and the opportunity to meet new people.
21. Learn to shoot
Take lessons and learn to skeet shoot. Once you do, you can also practice on weekends or evenings, giving you even more opportunities to meet men.
22. Hit a bucket of balls at a batting cage
If you are a golfer or a hacker, a little practice at the range will be good for you. Improve your swing and meet a few men at the same time.
23. Antique shows
Men might not be interested in old dishes or jewelry, but they stack up around vintage tools, oil cans, and farm equipment. Don't forget to chat up the vendors, too — you never know who will lead you to “the One.”
24. Flea markets
The same thing is true for flea markets. Some people love to walk around and look, while others are more serious collectors. Either way, you can meet new people.
25. Bourbon tasting
Trying new bourbons is very popular, and so is Tequila. Test your pallet to see what you like and talk about it with other participants. Easy and fun!
26. Winery tour
Even in the tiny state of Connecticut, there is a wine trail with local vineyards that graciously open their doors for summer tastings. Grab some crackers and cheese, and try a Pino or Chardonnay. Strike up a conversation to find out what other people are drinking and ask what they recommend.
27. Coffee shops with outdoor seating
Get a cold beverage to cool off and park yourself outside while you sip and chat with others and enjoy a bit of a break.
Photo: Dmytro Zinkevych via Shutterstock
28. Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for the less fortunate. Where there are hammers and nails, there are always men! Check in your area — there may be other charities that do the same kind of thing.
29. Historical landmarks
Be a tourist in your area and visit the historical landmarks. Often, you can take a guided tour with others to learn about the place and its background and discuss the details of what happened there.
30. Farmers’ markets
Pick up some fresh veggies and baked goods and listen to live music while you walk around the market. Engage with vendors and other folks at the market who are like-minded in support of local farmers.
31. Salsa lessons
Wear a dress that looks good when you twirl and try salsa dancing. You’ll have lots of fun and dance with a partner. Even if he’s not interested or available, dancing is a blast.
32. Art festivals
Take in an art show and talk to the artists. Stop and get something to eat to give you a chance to speak to other attendees and find out which artists were their favorites.
33. Craft shows
Towns organize arts and crafts shows that feature beautiful, handmade goods. Look up and say "Hey" to the men who walk by, so you don’t forget to notice them, too!
34. Play bocce ball
Some town recreation areas have a Bocce Ball court. This game originated in Italy with roots in ancient Rome and involves tossing a ball close to markers to earn points. You’ll be outdoors and free to talk to people as they wait their turn or walk by.
35. Attend a lecture
Many libraries or learning centers offer a summer series of lectures with topics from history to gardening and politics.
36. A friend’s BBQ
Don’t miss a single barbeque! Nearly 30% of couples meet through friends and family. Ask the host or hostess to think of a few singles to invite so you don’t feel like the odd person out and meet their friends. Or, get some friends together and throw your own — every woman must bring something to eat and one single guy.
37. Play tennis
Whether you play on the town courts or at a club, there are often organized Friday night “Round Robins” where people are matched up to play doubles. If you play several weeks in a row, it will be much easier to get to know the players and build friendships.
38. Boat rides
If you live near a river, the ocean, or a lake, chances are there is a boat ride you can take. Some areas have “booze cruises” with live music and cruise out at sunset for a few hours on the water.
39. Volunteer at a marathon
Lots of people run marathons, which means they need tons of volunteers at water stations, registration, and start and finish lines. Even if you don’t meet any runners, you'll have a chance to talk with other volunteers.
40. Cultural festivals
Your area might have several festivals often sponsored by local churches. I've seen Greek Festivals, Italian festivals, Irish festivals and many more. Take your pick — they are all fun!
With so many ways to meet single men, dating over 40 doesn't have to be a chore. You've just got to be able to expand your social circle. If you need additional motivation, set a goal of how many men you'll talk to each week. Then, keep track of your efforts. This is a great way to build evidence that you ARE meeting new people and getting somewhere on your journey to find love.
The more people you meet, the better your chances of finding a good match.
Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.