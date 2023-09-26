The Best (Most Unexpected!) New Place To Meet Awesome Single Guys

Word's out on the hot spot to meet your next love interest.
By Ronnie Ann Ryan
Last updated on Sep 26, 2023
Forget the bar, that is a place to drink. What if there was a way to do three things at once: Meet someone with common interests, get in some travel, and advance your career,
It sounds like a multitasker's dream come true, right?! No dream here, it is a reality. This place exists!
You can bundle all three goals by attending one of the top conferences held around the country. Conferences are a hot trend, not only for career and personal development but also for meeting singles!
Are you surprised? So was I when I read this 2013 article in The New York Times. This is one of the hottest ideas I've heard in a while to meet quality singles. These events attract people with entrepreneurial spirit who are on the cutting edge of what's going on in the world, and who are concerned about improving situations, so they're a perfect place to meet your next boyfriend.
What are some other reasons why conferences are a great place to meet singles?
Here’s why work conferences are the best new place to meet awesome singles:
1. You can travel solo without feeling uncomfortable.
Many conferences have plenty of non-conference activities specifically designed to help you feel welcome and safe. Not to mention, popular host cities like Austin, Aspen, San Francisco, and New York City make wonderful travel destinations.
2. You can mingle with people invested in their future.
It takes some dedication to attend these events, so you know you'll be meeting people who are motivated to be there and willing to put in the work.
3. Everyone shares at least one of your interests.
Conferences gather people from around the country to learn about a particular topic. At these events, you have something in common with hundreds or even thousands of people.
4. Conferences encourage making connections.
Many top conferences offer more activities than just speakers and workshops. They schedule fun options too like walking tours, cocktail parties, dinners and group jogs to help you connect with participants for a complete experience. In particular, SXSW is actually promoting singles events with their conference, leveraging the current trend to focus on singles.
5. People tend to be friendlier when traveling.
Defenses are down, and it's easy to break the ice with so much going on so making new friends — even if just for a day — is simpler.
The Times article quoted Rachel Shechtman, the founder of the Manhattan boutique Story, who says these conferences are "like the Club Med of the intellectual". That sounds like fun to me! Conferences are becoming known for the famous couples they have drawn together and for romantic opportunities.
What conferences are out there?
Pop Tech: a conference for innovators from many different fields — science, technology, design, corporate and civic leadership, public health, social and ecological innovation, and the arts and humanities.
TEDx: a conference now held in multiple cities with smaller conferences. The original TED is by invitation only.
SXSW: a conference for entrepreneurs and executives in technology.
Renaissance Weekend: an invitation-only festival for innovators in business and finance, education, religion, government, the media, science and technology, sports, non-profits and the arts.
Aspen Ideas Festival: a festival for emerging leaders from around the world and across many disciplines.
BIL: The "Everyman's TED" event for technologists, scientists, artists, and hackers with a passion for community awareness.
Obviously, there are many more options to choose from once you start doing the research. Look for events that pique your curiosity and are good for developing your career. Consider which conference is the best professional match for you and whether it's being held in a place you've always wanted to visit — then book your stay!
Naturally, in situations like this when it's so easy to meet people, you want to keep your head in the game too, not just your heart. Be sensible about the choices you make if you're seeking a connection that has long-term relationship potential.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
1. Watch out for the "hookup."
A little fling could seem like a hot idea after a few drinks "What happens at the conference, stays at the conference", but it might not sit so well the next morning. There's nothing wrong with having a little fun on your trip, as long as you aren't expecting it to result in a relationship. If it does become more that would be great!
2. Friendships can be short-lived.
That's OK; it's good to practice your mingling skills, even if nothing manifests.
3. Sit back and see what comes your way.
With the ice already pre-broken by being at the conference, you can try letting them come to you. Then you know they are interested. Don't waste time over-communicating when you don't know if they are interested.
4. After the conference, reach out on social media to stay connected.
Just remember to keep your outreach to a minimum. Don't push it. Start slow with your communication to see how you are welcomed (or not).
5. Long-distance relationships can work.
However, these are not always the easiest type of relationship to maintain. Don't get too attached to a guy you met before you have evidence that your connection has potential beyond the conference.
