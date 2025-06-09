According To Psychology, Believing These 9 Divorce Myths Could Cost You Big Time

There are a lot of myths about divorce and divorce statistics that keep infecting our society. For starters, despite what we’ve heard, the divorce rate is not 50 percent. That number is one that was a projected number based on the fact that the divorce rates were on the rise in the 70s and early 80s.

The reality, according to The New York Times, is that divorce rates are dropping, meaning “happily ever after” is a pretty good possibility. We spoke to therapist Susan Pease Gadoua and journalist Vicki Larson, authors of the eye-opening book, The New I Do: Reshaping Marriage for Skeptics, Realists, and Rebels, to get their insight. Here's what Gadoua and Larson had to say.

According to psychology, believing these nine divorce myths could cost you big time:

1. One in two marriages end in divorce

That 50 percent statistic is wrong and was based on a projected number that is far too outdated. I mean, the 1970s were 40 years ago, and a lot has changed since then. While divorce rates increased in the 1970s and 1980s, they’ve dropped in the last 20 years.

The New York Times found that 70 percent of marriages that occurred in the 1990s reached their 15th wedding anniversary. Statistics also show that, thanks to people marrying later in life, maturity is helping to keep people together longer. At the rate that things are going, there’s a good chance that two-thirds of marriages will stay together and divorce will be unlikely.

So if the divorce rate isn’t 50 percent, what is it? It depends on when couples are married, explains Larson.

“Just under 15 percent of those who tied the knot in the 2000s have divorced, but many of those couples may not have had kids yet — kids add stress to a marriage.

Of those who married in the 1990s, 35 percent have split. Those who married in the 1960s and 70s have a divorce rate in the 40-45 percent range. And those who married in the 1980s are approaching a 50 percent divorce rate — the so-called gray divorce."

2. Divorce harms children

According to Gadoua, divorce can be stressful for kids, but not so harmful. What does the most damage is parents fighting in front of the kids.

"Think about it. Who likes to be around conflict all the time? Tension is contagious, and kids, in particular, don't have the tools or defenses to handle angry exchanges from their parents.

There is a great deal of research indicating that what children need more than anything is a stable and peaceful environment. That may be with parents living together, but it can also occur when parents are living apart.

The key is that parents get along and stay present for their children. Kids shouldn’t be caught in the parental crossfire, used as a pawn, or treated like surrogate spouses. They should be able to relax and feel confident that their parents are in charge,” explains Gadoua.

3. Second marriages are more likely to end in divorce

While statistically, this is true, Living Apart Together (LAT) marriages and things like conscious coupling are changing by challenging the conventional norms of how a marriage should be and providing more options for how married people can live their lives. Gadoua and Larson encourage couples to explore those options fully.

“We’re all for you choosing a LAT marriage — or giving each other space in your existing marriage — because it offers you and your partner exactly what you want: connection and intimacy with enough freedom to avoid the claustrophobia that often comes with living together 24/7 as well as whatever it is that makes many people take each other for granted, whether they’re married or cohabiting.”

4. Divorce equals failure

No way. Whether it’s a starter marriage (a marriage that ends within five years and doesn’t result in kids) or a marriage that has stood the test of time, divorce doesn’t mean you’ve failed.

“The only measure we have to determine whether a marriage is successful or not is by how long it lasts. Yet, there are many people who have healthier, better lives after divorce. Perhaps the couple has raised healthy kids who’ve flown the coop, and now they want to take a different direction in their lives. Why is that a failure? Sometimes a marriage simply ends with both of their blessings,” say Gadoua and Larson.

5. Wedding size and cost relate to the length of a marriage

The New York Times published a 2015 piece on the correlation between the size and cost of a wedding and its effect on the length of a marriage. While the authors of the study, Andrew Francis-Tan and Hugo M. Mialon, said that wedding expenses and marriage duration could be “inversely correlated,” they couldn’t pinpoint which wedding, expensive or inexpensive, would have a higher chance of divorce.

Gadoua and Larson agreed, in a roundabout way. Although lavish expenses on an engagement ring and a wedding could mean the marriage will start with a lot of debt, and nothing strains couples more than money:

“What our studies and what research by others seem to indicate is that personalities — being empathetic, generous, appreciative, etc.—and matched expectations are much better gauges of whether a marriage is going to last happily.”

6. You can and should divorce-proof your marriage

As Larson wrote in an essay for Wevorce, “You can’t affair — or divorce-proof a marriage because you can’t control another person’s behavior, you can only control your own.”

When we asked her about this topic, she explained: “You can't control your partner’s behavior, and if you could, that would be really dangerous. You can be the best possible spouse and do all the things relationships experts recommend — from dating your spouse to having great and frequent intimacy to being a supportive, appreciative partner — and still end up divorced."

Larson also added that you shouldn’t even want to divorce-proof your marriage, because sometimes it’s healthier to let go and move on.

7. Living together before marriage lowers the chance of divorce

It has often been said that those who live together before marriage are more likely to divorce, but recent studies say that’s not true.

A 2014 study by associate professor Arielle Kuperberg from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro found that contrary to myths that either living together or not living together before you're married has nothing to do with whether or not those couples will divorce. In her research, Kuperberg found that what plays a role is just how young these people decide to cohabitate, because "settling down too young is what leads to divorce."

LAT marriages are also throwing a wrench in the correlation between cohabitation and its effects on divorce. Couples, especially older ones, are choosing to live apart, but manage to keep their marriage very happy, healthy, and alive.

8. Infidelity breaks up marriages

While it’s easy to say that infidelity is the major cause of marriages ending, that isn’t always the case.

As Eric Anderson, an American sociologist at England's University of Winchester and author of The Monogamy Gap: Men, Love, and the Reality of Cheating, told Larson, "Infidelity does not break marriages up; it is the unreasonable expectation that marriage must restrict intimacy that breaks a marriage up … I've seen so many long-term relationships broken up simply because one had been with someone outside the relationship.

But feeling victimized isn't a natural outcome of casual intimacy outside a relationship; it is socialized victimhood."

9. If you're unhappy at a certain point in your marriage, you're going to get divorced

Marriage isn’t easy. It’s something that requires a lot of energy, understanding, and most importantly, communication. Just because you’re unhappy at a certain point, doesn’t mean divorce is inevitable — every marriage has a bad patch.

But if that bad patch is more than just a patch and you’ve given it your all, including attending couples counseling (“three or four sessions aren’t enough,” says Gadoua) for several months or a year, then maybe it’s time to call it quits. However, short-lived unhappiness doesn’t warrant an end.

There’s no doubt about it: the shape of marriage is changing. Gadoua and Larson discuss several alternative couplings that are becoming more mainstream in their book. These are two less-traditional marriages that are undoubtedly becoming more popular.

“LAT relationships are pretty big in Europe, especially Great Britain, and are also growing in the States. For young people, it generally is a reflection of the so-called emerging adulthood period, when they’re spending more time in school and building careers,” Vicki explains.

“But for older people, who may be divorced or widowed, it’s more a reflection of their desire for commitment and freedom, and also, especially for women, a way to not fall into gendered patterns of housekeeping and caregiving.

As for couples who get together to co-parent, some may be romantic partners, but that’s not always the case. “There are websites just for that purpose,” says Vicki.

“We interviewed a couple that was committed to each other and their child for 18 years, with an option to renew, so they could give their child the stability and consistency children need to thrive.

Couples may even transition their traditional marriage into a parenting marriage. “Some couples that are not happy after kids come along and might have divorced in the past are opting to convert their marriage into a parenting marriage,” say Gadoua and Larson.

“They stay in the same home and remove the romantic equation from their partnership, which reduces conflict while allowing each of them to spend time with the children. This week alone, Susan helped two couples transfer their marriage from traditional to parenting."

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.