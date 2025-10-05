All relationships are hard sometimes. For some people, however, it seems like no matter how hard they try, they are never seen as good-enough partners. Their relationships may flounder over time, leaving them wondering what other people, those who seem to be naturally great partners, may know that they do not.

You might be surprised to find out that many people experience this feeling of helplessness. In fact, if you're feeling it, your partner may feel the same way. You may not want to bring it up because it seems sad and hopeless, but there are many ways you can start working toward becoming a better partner and, ultimately, build a better relationship.

The art of being an ideal partner: 3 `small habits of naturally great partners:

1. They're willing to change their view

Like most couples, you probably think of your relationship as two separate individuals. But there is a more powerful way to view being a couple. As famed couples therapist and expert Terrence Real is known for saying, "you and me" creates an adversarial frame between you, while "us" keeps you as one: one team, one force, one goal. This concept is so powerful, Real wrote a best-selling book about it, called, aptly, Us.

We teach that two people in a relationship create a third entity that can be called Couple with a capital C, conveying a special way of being more than an object to have or acquire.

In this view, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. You are not just two players, but a team together. With the team’s goals in mind, not just your own, much more is immediately possible.

It’s like riding a tandem bicycle together, one made for two riders, one behind the other. Each rider provides something unique: the “pilot” in the front and the “stoker” in the rear. In a race, without each person doing their part, the team will not succeed, but together they can be powerful and successful. Each partner needs to give 100 percent to the team effort instead of worrying about doing “their 50 percent.”

The same is true for couples: When the goal of the relationship is clear, each partner does what is best for the team without worrying about exactly how much they are contributing. If your team wins, the couple wins, and you both win.

For example, you may feel overwhelmed about coming home from work and picking up the kids at daycare while your partner is at the gym exercising, but if you think about it as a couple, you can see yourself doing this for your family.

Even your spouse’s exercise can be seen as contributing to the team by keeping them healthy and contributing to the entire family. Just having this view makes a difference.

2. They're willing to be committed in many different ways

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This new kind of view requires a special kind of commitment — not just a commitment to the other person but a commitment to the relationship.

Feeling that you are taking care of your partner may lead to resentment and feeling overwhelmed, but when both of you come from the view of taking care of the relationship, it will take care of you and your individual needs.

You both must commit to communicating and cooperating to solve problems together as a team.

As the renowned author and mythologist Joseph Campbell has stated, “When you make the sacrifice in marriage, you’re sacrificing not to each other, but to the unity in a relationship.” This view is entirely different from the “me” focus of the culture of individualism so prevalent in our society today.

Sally is a good example of this” couple view” when she felt angry at her husband, Tom, for not calling her to check on her after she messaged him that she was ill. She was reluctant to share this with Tom until her therapist pointed out that it was for the good of her couple, not just herself.

She felt less angry and emboldened to discuss it with Tom that night, which helped them both feel more connected. They saw that their Couple needed as much care as each of them individually. They began to see that “when both partners take care of the relationship, the relationship will take care of them.”

3. They change their language while remaining authentic

Pixel-Shot via Shutterstock

“In the beginning, there was the word,” says the Bible. The words you use are also vital in creating and maintaining the view of your couple as an entity working together.

The culture of individualism has led to a “me generation” that includes language centered on “me” and “I” which is in direct conflict with fostering a powerful view for a couple.

A simple change in your language to the plural pronoun “we” and “us” rather than me or mine is the cornerstone for keeping you conscious of your joint commitment to the relationship. It sharpens your focus and couples' perspective on joint responsibility for your problems and their resolution.

When Sally went to talk with her husband Tom, instead of saying, “I need to talk with you about your not calling me,” she said, “We need to talk about it.” This made her feel more ok about bringing it up, and him to feel less attacked. She took responsibility for not being clear that she wanted him to call her back asap, and she requested that they do that for each other in the future.

As an exercise, you and your partner might try saying "we” and “us” instead of “I” and “mine” for an entire day. As you become more connected to the language of “we,” you will realize that you are not alone. You are part of a couple, a community, and the world.

When you start a relationship, you want to spend as much time together as possible. But after a while, that desire begins to decrease. Other things must be attended to — work, school, children, and all that life brings. You may enjoy your time together, but there is much to do.

The feelings of warmth and togetherness get exchanged for sadness, and you may even feel frightened. Knowing that the good feelings may soon subside is discouraging, and you may think it can only worsen. But that is not true.

Drs. Peter Sheras and Phyllia Koch-Sheras are clinical psychologists who have enjoyed studying and working with couples for more than three decades and have been happily married to each other for just as long.